Mark Jensen found guilty in poisoning death of wife Julie Jensen

Mark Jensen, the Pleasant Prairie man who was accused of poisoning and suffocating his wife to death nearly 25 years ago in December 1998, was found guilty again Wednesday afternoon by a jury of his peers.

A jury of six men and six women from Kenosha County took less than seven hours to reach the verdict in the high-profile case that has long been a topic of conversation from many in the area.

The jury first began deliberating Tuesday afternoon after closing statements and jury instructions from the judge. On Wednesday afternoon, after the jury dined on a lunch of broasted chicken, the verdict was announced. Mark Jensen was found guilty of felony first-degree intentional homicide.

Mark Jensen, now 63, was found guilty of poisoning his wife with odorless ethylene glycol, more commonly known as antifreeze, in her juice and then suffocating her to death by turning her face down in their bed and sitting on top of her in early December 1998.

Mark Jensen was first convicted in February 2008 during a very lengthy trial for the murder of 40-year-old Julie Jensen inside their Carol Beach neighborhood home near the lakefront in Pleasant Prairie. He was standing trial again here after years of appeals and battles in state and federal courts.

The prosecution, led by the special prosecutor who successfully convicted Mark Jensen during his first trial some 15 years ago, successfully argued Mark Jensen killed the mother of his two young sons in order to make it easier for him to be with a woman he was having an affair with and later married.

They also alleged he killed Julie Jensen out of deep anger and an intense obsession over a previous sexual affair she had with a co-worker in their home years before, along with other marital issues.

Mark Jensen, a former stock broker, searched the internet for ways to make Julie Jensen’s death look like a suicide and terrorized her for years with strategically placed pornography of men, lewd emails and harassing phone calls, according to prosecutors.

They also highlighted Mark Jensen’s reported pre-occupation and fascination with male appendages after his wife’s affair, and so he drew thousands of pictures of male genitals in a notebook and catalogued images of such things on a computer.

Mark Jensen, however, maintained his innocence ever since his wife’s death. His attorneys unsuccessfully argued Julie Jensen was deeply depressed and died by suicide after framing her husband for her death.

After the verdict was announced Judge Anthony Milisauskas revoked Mark Jensen's $1.2 million bond.

Sentencing April 14

Mark Jensen, who now faces life in prison, will be sentenced April 14. Mark Jensen was escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs and nodded to his three defense attorneys on the way out.

Mark Jensen remained expressionless when the verdict was read, although his face became flushed.

The defense team, which included Bridget Krause, Jeremy Perri and Mackenzie Renner, declined to comment.

Special prosecutor Robert Jambois said he's "very pleased" with the verdict. He addressed the media in the court's basement and read the letter Julie Jensen wrote a week-and-a-half before her murder out loud to dozens of reporters.

"She was so terrified," Jambois said. "She did write this letter and she gave it to her next door neighbor Ted Wojt. She said, 'If anything happens to me give this to the police.' And he did give it to the police on December 4.

He called Mark Jensen "brutally cold-blooded" and a "sociopath."

"He is a true sociopath," Jambois said.

He said the prosecution worked on the case for many months. He was joined with co-counsel deputy district attorney Carli McNeil.

Jambois said of McNeil did an "astonishing job in this case."

Reason for new trial

Jambois, a former Kenosha County District attorney, served as special prosecutor before Judge Anthony Milisauskas, now the third Kenosha County Circuit Court judge to preside over the matter.

A Kenosha County judge vacated Mark Jensen’s his conviction in April 2021 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Jensen deserved a new trial.

The court found voicemails and a letter his wife wrote incriminating him in the event something should happen to her could not be used by the prosecution as it was in the first trial. In early 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court helped pave the way for the new trial when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling.

The so-called “letter from the grave” in which Julie Jensen wrote that “if anything happens to me” that her husband “would be my first suspect” will not be allowed into evidence during this lengthy trial. The high-profile case has sparked headlines across the nation.

The retrial cost the county tens of thousands of dollars.

Mark Jensen opted not to testify

Mark Jensen chose not to testify during his four-week retrial, as is his Constitutional right.

Some of the those called to testify by the defense included a forensic pathologist, a medical toxicologist, a forensic psychiatrist, the Jensen’s oldest son and Mark Jensen’s sister.

The prosecution rested last week after calling 38 witnesses to the stand and playing lengthy videos of some of the men and women who testified during the first trial but were unable to testify again or had died.

Among those who testified during the first two weeks of trial for the prosecution included local law enforcement officials, former coworkers of Mark Jensen, former neighbors of the Jensens, a brother of Julie Jensen, medical examiners and inmates who Mark Jensen reportedly told of his alleged actions.

Throughout the trial graphic photos of Julie Jensen's autopsy and body from when it was found in bed December 3 were shown to the jury.

On its Facebook page, the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, which was the original agency to investigate the murder, was not subtle in its opinion of the new trial's verdict: “Mark Jensen has been found GUILTY (again) for the 1998 poisoning death of his wife Julie Jensen in Pleasant Prairie. They got him Julie!!!! #ripjuliejensen”

Brother speaks out

Larry Griffin, one of Julie Jensen's brothers, spoke to the media Tuesday evening right after the jury began deliberating.

Griffin held a photo album of his sister with pictures of Julie Jensen at various moments throughout her life. He was accompanied by Jeannette Perez, a coordinator with Women's and Children's Horizons, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping those facing domestic abuse.

"We are dismayed and bewildered that this trial took place a second time 24 years after you gave up your life Julie for your three Ds," an emotional Griffin told the media gathered before him. The "three Ds" refer to her two sons, David and Douglas Jensen, and daddy, referring to Mark Jensen.

"We're uncomfortable with the status of reliving all the events surrounding your death in full view of the public," Griffin said, adding the Griffin family is in "full support" of the prosecution and testified as needed to "defend your honor."

"Julie, we dearly love and appreciate and thank your friends and neighbors who shared pleasant times with you, who can testify to your vibrance and caring nature," he said. "Our utmost gratitude goes out to those kind people who helped you in your times of distress, including the Pleasant Prairie Police and the first responders."

Griffin said Mark Jensen was aggressive toward Julie Jensen and manipulated her with economic abuse, isolation and threats.

"This is the definition of domestic abuse," Griffin said.

Griffin ended his speech with a performance of "In My Life" by The Beatles.

"Though I know I'll never lose affection. For people and things that went before," he sang. "In my life I love you more."