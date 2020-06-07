Mayor Tim Kabat responds to questions raised during La Crosse protests

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat issued a response Saturday to questions raised during last weekend’s protest march.
Kabat supports the 8 Can’t Wait recommendations on policing standards and says he is working with La Crosse police on most of the initiatives, including limiting the use of force, de-escalation, requiring body cameras, training and community oversight.
The mayor also said he is working on legislation to create a citizens advisory board to increase community oversight of police practices.
Rally for justice
Rally for justice
Rally for justice
Rally for justice
Rally for justice
Rally for justice
Rally for justice
Rally for justice
Rally for justice
Video:Justice for Georgr Floyd
Rally for justice
Rally for justice
Rally for justice
Rally for justice
Rally for justice
Rally for justice
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.