Motorist shot and killed by law enforcement in Kenosha County identified as man from Racine

TOWN OF PARIS — A man shot and killed Monday by law enforcement in Kenosha County has been identified as a 24-year-old resident of Racine.

It happened just over the Racine-Kenosha county line, outside Union Grove.

Hunter J. Hanson died following what authorities described as a car chase that ended in a field where Hanson had a gun.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department released the shooting victim's name Thursday but continued to withhold other details about the incident, including the identity of the deputies involved in the shooting.

Sheriff's Capt. David Wright said three Kenosha County deputies are on administrative leave while the fatal shooting is being investigated.

Wright said officers from Racine County and the Wisconsin State Patrol also were involved.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation, which is common in shootings that involve law enforcement officers.

According to authorities, the Racine County Sheriff's Department began a chase at about 3:30 p.m. Monday involving a vehicle that later crossed into Kenosha County. The vehicle then crashed in the town of Paris, and the driver ran into a nearby field.

Authorities said the motorist had a gun, and after directing the subject to drop the weapon, officers fired and shot the man, who died later at a hospital.

The reason for the initial chase that began in Racine County has not been disclosed.

