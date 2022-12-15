Oct. 30 fire that killed father and baby now an arson investigation, Kenosha police say

A fire that claimed the lives of a father and his infant son in the Wilson neighborhood is now being investigated as an arson, according to Kenosha police.

The victims were identified as Antonio and A’mari Davidson, both of Kenosha. They had died at the scene of the 1 a.m. fire that apparently broke out in an upper unit at 4902 36th Ave. on Oct. 30.

"Our investigators can confirm that this fire was intentionally set and obviously resulted in the deaths of Antonio and A'mari," Lt. Joseph Nosalik told the Kenosha News Wednesday. "There are still many unanswered questions and the investigation remains very active."

Nosalik said the case has now been classified an "arson investigation."

"As stated above, the arson resulted in the deaths of two people, so that would naturally warrant some type of homicide charge when the investigation reaches that point; however, for right now, it is an arson," he said.

The Oct. 30 fire was the third such deadly incident in the city this year. Fires also killed beloved Kenosha chef Johnny Mikus in the blaze that destroyed the historic Model Market on Jan. 5. Mikus had multiple injuries and had been exposed to flame, heat, smoke and gas as he attempted to escape from the building at 2327 54th St., where he lived in one of the four apartments above the grocery store, according to the Kenosha Fire Department's investigation report.

On Jan. 17, three people died in a fire at Saxony Manor, 1870 22nd Ave. Police identified the victims as Jeanine Black, age 68; Paul Neil, 72; and Diane Wood, 80. Authorities maintained, at the time, that the blaze claimed the lives of two of the residents, while the third died as a result of a medical-related cause.

In the latest fire, nine people from three of the four units in the apartment building had also been displaced, according to the American Red Cross of Wisconsin.

They included: a family of five, with four children in one apartment, another family of three in a second apartment and an adult from a third apartment, all who were able to exit to safety from the burning structure.

At the time, firefighters had extinguished the fire within the hour and contained it to the building’s second floor. Officials determined, however, that smoke and water damage rendered the structure uninhabitable. At least one neighbor said she had heard an explosion moments before noticing smoke pouring out of the back of the building.

Someone had been pulled from the building and CPR administered to that individual, while others said the baby was still inside the structure. Another resident across the street assisted an older woman, giving her a place to rest after she had been pulled from the building.

Police continue to ask for assistance from the public in solving the Davidson case.

"We know that there are people out there who do know exactly what happened and why," Nosalik said. "We want whoever that is to contact us and fill in the missing pieces of this puzzle."

Anyone with information on the Oct. 30 fatal fire should contact the detective bureau at 262-605-5203. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

IN PHOTOS: Jan. 17 fire at Saxony Manor SAXONY MANOR FIRE SAXONY MANOR FIRE SAXONY MANOR FIRE SAXONY MANOR FIRE SAXONY MANOR FIRE SAXONY MANOR FIRE Saxony Manor fire scene workers Saxony Manor fire scene workers and sign Saxony Manor fire scene Saxony Manor Fire Saxony Manor Fire Saxony Manor Fire Saxony Manor Fire Saxony Manor Fire Saxony Manor Fire