Police identify 3 people who died when car drove off Milwaukee viaduct

MILWAUKEE — Three people who died when a vehicle drove off a Milwaukee viaduct following a short police pursuit have been identified, authorities said late Friday.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said 28-year-old Corey Owens, 34-year-old Johnny Brown-Witherspoon and 44-year-old Kendrick L. Miller died in the Thursday crash.
Police said the chase lasted less than a minute after an attempted traffic stop for an alleged drug transaction. The driver struck a pedestrian, who suffered minor injuries, before crashing through a safety fence. The car then drove off the bridge onto West Canal Street and burst into flames.
The medical examiner's office has not listed the causes of deaths.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
Wisconsin Gov. Evers made no indication he plans to pardon all “simple marijuana” convictions in Wisconsin after President Biden announced he would pardon those federally convicted of “simple marijuana” possession.