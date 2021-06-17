Potential conflicts for R. Kelly’s new attorney include connections to alleged victim who participated in FBI bribery sting

“I don’t know what the (expletive) you might got, some videos, some iPads, or whatever you might got … They just want that to disappear. You know what I’m sayin’?” Arline told Clary in the call, court records show.

The indictment filed against Arline last August stated that he called a number listed on Individual 4′s website three times between March 2020 and May 2020, though those calls were not recorded.

Arline pleaded guilty to bribery in February and is awaiting sentencing, records show. No money ever changed hands, and no one other than Arline was criminally charged as part of the scheme.

Asked in court to say in his own words what he did, Arline said that he and another person had offered money to the victim “if she did not go forward with her complaint or testimony against Robert Kelly, or give electronic devices in the (investigation of) Kelly,” according to a transcript of the plea hearing.

Becker did not respond to emails and calls seeking comment.

Donnelly scheduled the hearing over Becker’s potential conflicts after Kelly’s two Chicago-based attorneys abruptly withdrew from the case two months before the blockbuster trial was set to begin in Brooklyn.