Racine DA details charges against former Pleasant Prairie public works director

The criminal complaint against John Steinbrink Jr., the former Village of Pleasant Prairie Village Public Works Department director accused of theft and multiple counts of misconduct in public office, was filed Tuesday afternoon, detailing an investigation by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office into misconduct spanning two years.
The complaint was provided to the Kenosha News by the Racine County District Attorney's Office.
Steinbrink Jr. faces one count of theft-false representation and six counts of misconduct in public office-excess authority. The theft charge can come with up to $25,000 in fines and/or up to 10 years in prison. Each misconduct charge can come with up to $10,000 in fines and/or up to three years and six months in prison.
Steinbrink Jr., 53, has been summoned to the Kenosha Intake court for initial appearance before Commissioner Loren Keating Wednesday, August 10 at 1 p.m.
Six incidents are detailed in the criminal complaint, drawing from interviews with village employees.
Steinbrink allegedly purchased a 2000 Ford dump truck that was scheduled to be sold at auction in the late summer of 2021, reportedly ordering village employees to perform repairs after his purchase.
An employee said he was contacted by Steinbrink Jr., who stated “we shouldn’t be selling stuff out like this,” and ordered that work be done on the truck, according to the complaint obtained by the Kenosha News.
The same employee said that a similar incident occurred for a wood chipper that Steinbrink Jr.’s girlfriend reportedly purchased. After purchasing a brand new wood chipper, Steinbrink Jr. reportedly told employees to repair the newer of the two older wood chippers before the auction, which he would handle.
His girlfriend then purchased the wood chipper on February 4, 2022, for approximately $2,000, which the employee estimated was below what it should have cost,. according to the complaint.
In 2020 during road improvements at the intersection of Bain Station Road and 85th Avenue, the same employee alleges Steinbrink Jr. had instructed him to alter an invoice for the project, making it seem as if the full $206,000 budget had been used, so the village would not have to repay the developer. Approximately $90,300 should have been returned.
Another employee said the improved intersection of Bain Station Road is directly across from a farm field owned by someone in the Steinbrink family, and a senior employee said that gates and culverts installed on Steinbrink property were done at the direction of Steinbrink Jr. These projects reportedly occurred early February 2020.
Two employees said that in mid-August, 2020, Steinbrink Jr. had them come to his residence and help pour concrete, directing one of them to park his village vehicle behind a pole barn on the property, according to the complaint.
In mid-January, 2021, the DPW received a call that the Department of Natural Resources would be arriving the following day. When it was discovered by someone at the DPW that compost temperature checks hadn’t been completed for nearly one to two years, Steinbrink Jr. allegedly directed employees to begin forging temperature documents, using dirty hands and different pens and pencils.
In early March, 2020, an employee said he was assigned to work on the abandonment of the Laddish Well. One hundred and fifty feet of well casing had been removed before it became stuck and the work was temporarily stopped. Steinbrink Jr. allegedly contacted a village employee and instructed him to cover up the well, saying “no matter what, get it done.”
The employee admitted to not properly abandoning the well and merely covering the top with concrete.
The complaint stated that interviews with employees painted Steinbrink Jr. as a “angry narcissistic and manipulating person,” who was feared by employees. Those who disagreed or did not do as he instructed would be “out of a job.” One employee described the work environment as “being happier since Steinbrink Jr. had left the department.”
In April, the Village of Pleasant Prairie turned over the misconduct investigation of Steinbrink Jr. to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office to avoid conflict of interest. Steinbrink Jr. had been the public works director since 2010 and employed with the village the last 28 years. He was placed on administrative leave following an alleged undisclosed complaint filed earlier this spring.
On this episode of Rewind, Emilee and JR discuss campaign fundraising numbers for Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Rebecca Kleefisch.
Fundraising numbers:
-Gov. Tony Evers = $10.1 million during the first six months of 2022
-U.S. Senator Ron Johnson = $7.1 million
-Rebecca Kleefisch = $3.6+ million
Watch the full program:
https://wiseye.org/2022/07/15/rewind-your-week-in-review-for-july-9-15/
Subscribe to Morning Minute newsletter:
https://wiseye.org/newsletters/
#wipolitics #campaign2022 #election2022 #wisconsin #wisconsineye
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Wisconsin
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Wisconsin
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the
end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
The United States as of Jul. 15 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 89.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to
Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 67.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.1% of vaccinated people have received booster doses. Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jul. 14, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
#50. Waupaca County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (28,053 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.9% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 502 (256 total deaths)
--- 96.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,317 (14,439 total cases)
--- 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
self // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Walworth County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (57,126 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.9% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (287 total deaths)
--- 8.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,680 (28,751 total cases)
--- 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Florence County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (2,370 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (17 total deaths)
--- 55.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,659 (1,145 total cases)
--- 11.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Vernon County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (17,157 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (103 total deaths)
--- 31.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,624 (6,665 total cases)
--- 27.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Grant County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (28,662 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (149 total deaths)
--- 13.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,564 (13,664 total cases)
--- 11.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Lincoln County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (15,441 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 551 (152 total deaths)
--- 116.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,032 (7,735 total cases)
--- 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Fond du Lac County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (58,350 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (285 total deaths)
--- 8.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,944 (34,065 total cases)
--- 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Green Lake County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (10,686 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (65 total deaths)
--- 34.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,297 (5,541 total cases)
--- 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Calumet County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (28,466 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.2% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (125 total deaths)
--- 2.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,614 (15,334 total cases)
--- 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
self // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Chippewa County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (37,111 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.3% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (193 total deaths)
--- 16.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,685 (19,840 total cases)
--- 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Adams County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (11,643 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (63 total deaths)
--- 22.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,936 (5,042 total cases)
--- 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Jefferson County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (49,285 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (246 total deaths)
--- 13.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,462 (23,279 total cases)
--- 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Burnett County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (8,999 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (45 total deaths)
--- 14.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,247 (4,354 total cases)
--- 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Dramsey57 // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Washington County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (79,410 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (348 total deaths)
--- 0.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,384 (41,333 total cases)
--- 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Mjrichter // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Crawford County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (9,518 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.9% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (29 total deaths)
--- 29.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,996 (4,516 total cases)
--- 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Richland County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (10,212 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (51 total deaths)
--- 16.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,670 (4,256 total cases)
--- 17.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Sawyer County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (10,066 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.2% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (63 total deaths)
--- 49.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,155 (4,993 total cases)
--- 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Foreverwiser // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Marathon County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (82,592 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (507 total deaths)
--- 46.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,681 (42,989 total cases)
--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Lafayette County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.0% (10,162 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.9% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (29 total deaths)
--- 31.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,576 (3,929 total cases)
--- 21.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Kenosha County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (103,836 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (647 total deaths)
--- 49.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,524 (48,366 total cases)
--- 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Keith Cooper // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Manitowoc County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (48,454 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (192 total deaths)
--- 4.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,746 (21,914 total cases)
--- 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Racine County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (120,787 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (704 total deaths)
--- 40.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,359 (61,562 total cases)
--- 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Forest County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.6% (5,543 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.9% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 578 (52 total deaths)
--- 126.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,086 (2,889 total cases)
--- 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Winnebago County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (106,705 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.2% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (394 total deaths)
--- 10.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,508 (55,883 total cases)
--- 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Creative Commons
#26. Eau Claire County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (65,276 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (194 total deaths)
--- 27.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,258 (32,710 total cases)
--- 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Wood County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (45,598 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (238 total deaths)
--- 27.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,695 (23,137 total cases)
--- 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Price County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.7% (8,374 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.3% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (34 total deaths)
--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,110 (3,486 total cases)
--- 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Billertl // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Sheboygan County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (72,781 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (332 total deaths)
--- 12.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,398 (35,061 total cases)
--- 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources // Flickr
#22. Portage County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (44,759 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (161 total deaths)
--- 11.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,808 (19,680 total cases)
--- 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Washburn County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (10,058 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (46 total deaths)
--- 14.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,551 (4,331 total cases)
--- 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Sauk County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.3% (41,433 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (138 total deaths)
--- 16.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,591 (17,780 total cases)
--- 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
bogdanstepniak // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Green County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (23,876 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (55 total deaths)
--- 41.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,194 (10,051 total cases)
--- 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Outagamie County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.1% (122,264 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (419 total deaths)
--- 12.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,799 (57,866 total cases)
--- 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Milwaukee County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.4% (618,199 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.2% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (2,333 total deaths)
--- 3.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,350 (296,487 total cases)
--- 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
compujeramey // Flickr
#16. Brown County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.8% (174,188 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (569 total deaths)
--- 15.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,140 (90,314 total cases)
--- 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Chris Rand//Wikicommons
#15. Oneida County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.1% (23,539 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.2% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (139 total deaths)
--- 53.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,217 (9,332 total cases)
--- 12.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Vilas County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.8% (14,828 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.9% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (91 total deaths)
--- 60.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,560 (5,673 total cases)
--- 14.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Trempealeau County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (19,843 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.1% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (66 total deaths)
--- 12.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,842 (8,848 total cases)
--- 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Iron County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.5% (3,840 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.0% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 844 (48 total deaths)
--- 231.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,572 (1,568 total cases)
--- 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Columbia County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.8% (39,026 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.4% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (133 total deaths)
--- 9.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,514 (16,980 total cases)
--- 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Downspec // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Iowa County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.3% (16,419 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.7% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (30 total deaths)
--- 50.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,875 (5,890 total cases)
--- 17.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Tgkrause // Wikimedia Commons
#9. La Crosse County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (82,232 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.3% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (189 total deaths)
--- 37.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,411 (38,250 total cases)
--- 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Rock County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.1% (114,446 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.9% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (403 total deaths)
--- 3.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,861 (47,145 total cases)
--- 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Waukesha County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.8% (286,058 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.9% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (1,129 total deaths)
--- 9.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,634 (123,824 total cases)
--- 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
pasa47 // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Ashland County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.6% (11,304 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.7% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (39 total deaths)
--- 1.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,602 (3,673 total cases)
--- 21.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Ozaukee County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.6% (64,730 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.7% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (192 total deaths)
--- 15.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,782 (24,787 total cases)
--- 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
James Meyer // Shutterstock
#4. Door County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.4% (21,975 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.9% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (73 total deaths)
--- 3.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,385 (7,577 total cases)
--- 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Wtimmers // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Menominee County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.4% (3,710 fully vaccinated)
--- 23.0% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (15 total deaths)
--- 29.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 44,776 (2,040 total cases)
--- 49.3% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
