RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12.

Lamarion Anderson, 18, of the 1500 block of Packard Avenue was charged with one felony count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 12.

According to a criminal complaint, on March 12, a woman said her nephew told her that Anderson touched him in his private area. The woman said the boy also told her that Anderson would make him do things and sexually assaulted him.

An investigator spoke to the child, who reportedly said Anderson sexually assaulted him at a residence in the 1500 block of Packard Avenue during the last two years that he lived there.

Anderson was interviewed and reportedly said that he and the child shared a bedroom and that the two put the beds together, but denied sexually assaulting the child.

According to the complaint, Anderson claimed the allegations were being made because the child's family does not want the child, his mother and Anderson's mother to move to Memphis.

Anderson was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.