Racine police seek help finding suspect in killings at bar; he is considered armed and dangerous

Rerun's Lounge on Washington Avenue in Racine scene of double fatal shooting

Located at 1111 Washington Avenue in Racine, Rerun's Lounge is quiet Monday following gun violence that left two people dead early New Year's Day and police seeking suspects.

 SCOTT WILLIAMS,

RACINE — The Racine Police Department identified a suspect in the New Year’s Day homicide at Rerun’s Lounge and is seeking the public's help in finding him.

Suspect Abdullah Rashada is wanted for questioning in the investigation. The U.S. Marshals Service is also looking for Rashada.

Rashada is 24 and is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide. He's known to go by "AJ" and has ties to Wisconsin and Illinois. He is Black with brown hair, 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds.

Rashada should be considered armed and dangerous.

The two victims killed were Avery T. Stewart, 66, and Billy R. Petty, 56, both of Racine. Stewart, nicknamed "Rerun," was the owner of Rerun’s Lounge where the shooting took place.

People are also reading…

The shooting occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Jan. 1 at the bar at 1111 Washington Ave. on the stretch of Washington Avenue between Uptown and Downtown Racine.

Any witnesses or citizens with information on Rashada's whereabouts are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigator Steve Mueller at 262-939-3071 or U.S. Marshals Taskforce Officer Mike Seeger at 262-939-2437.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

