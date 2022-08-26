Racine prison supervisor arrested for allegedly having sex with an inmate in her office

STURTEVANT — A Racine Correctional Institution supervisor was arrested for allegedly having sex with an inmate dozens of times in her office.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office received an allegation on Wednesday of an inappropriate relationship between a supervisor at the Racine Correctional Institution, 2019 Wisconsin St., Sturtevant, and the inmate.

The supervisor was identified as Jacqueline M. Heidt, a 37-year-old woman of Racine County, RCSO said in a news release. The inmate was not publicly identified.

Investigators met with the Department of Corrections Internal Affairs and learned that Heidt was also accused of providing the inmate with a seized cellphone. The contents of the cellphone included pictures and messages that supported the allegations, RCSO said.

Investigators said they interviewed the inmate who stated he began a sexual relationship with Heidt in April and that their last encounter was Aug. 4, and that they would have sex approximately 3-4 times per week.

The inmate allegedly stated they had sexual intercourse "at least 20 times, but less than 40 times."

Investigators said they made contact with Heidt on Thursday and confronted her with the allegations; she initially denied the allegations and said they may be retaliation by the inmates. But when confronted with the contents of the cellphone and other information, Heidt’s demeanor changed and she stopped answering questions, RCSO said.

As of Friday afternoon, Heidt was being held in the Racine County Jail. The RCSO said she is being held on a cash bail of $1,105,000, for the following recommended charges:

Twenty counts of second-degree sexual assault by correctional staff.

Twenty counts of misconduct in public office.

Delivery of illegal articles to inmate.