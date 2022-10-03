Reedsburg man dies in tractor accident

A man is dead after being thrown from farm equipment Friday, Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said.

Around 4:45 p.m., dispatchers received a call that a 51-year-old Reedsburg man had been thrown from a tractor on South Dewey Avenue. He was driving the tractor on private property when he was thrown.

The man sustained fatal injuries, Meister said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sauk County coroner.

Authorities had not released the man’s name.