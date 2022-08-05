Reedsburg woman charged with OWI and OWI with children in same week

A Reedsburg woman appeared in Sauk County Circuit Court recently after being charged with driving under the influence of drugs with children in her car and again driving under the influence of drugs within the same week.

Alisha Raye Markley, 40, was charged with a third OWI with a passenger under 16, possession of narcotics, a third-offense OWI and five counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett set Markley’s bond at $1,000 cash after prosecutors requested a $5,000 cash bond and Markley’s defense attorney, Leonie Dolch, asked for either a signature bond or a $200 cash bond.

Conditions of the bond include requiring that Markley maintain absolute sobriety, not possess any alcohol or controlled substances and not enter any business where the primary purpose is the sale of alcohol. Markley must also submit to any chemical testing requested by law enforcement and cannot arrive at her job earlier than 15 minutes before a shift begins.

According to the criminal complaint:

Around 5:15 p.m. on July 22, drivers reported Markley was driving erratically while heading south along U.S. Highway 12. A driver, who provided the driver’s license plate number, told dispatch workers that the white sedan was weaving across the road and driving from 30 to 70 mph. Because of the lane deviations, drivers following the car were unable to pass and at one point there were about 10 cars lined up behind Markley with hazard lights flashing.

A Sauk County sheriff’s deputy responded to a West Baraboo residence after witnesses reported Markley’s vehicle pulled into a driveway.

Markley was sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with her mouth open, snoring. The deputy spoke to a man who had exited the residence and identified Markley. According to the deputy’s statement, the man told him that a 7-year-old came to the door crying. The child had been in the car with Markley. Another adult came out of the home and removed a 1-year-old child. The vehicle began rolling toward the nearby Baraboo River, but the other person managed to put the vehicle in park and shut it off.

While undergoing field sobriety tests, Markley could not stay awake and joked about propping her eyes open. She claimed a prescription medication made her tired. The deputy saw a white powder on her lips. Markley failed field sobriety tests and was taken to SSM St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo for a blood draw before being transported to the Sauk County Jail.

Another deputy responded to a call around 10 p.m. July 25 to County Highway P and Country Bumpkin Road in Wisconsin Dells after a driver complained a black truck went into the ditch and was driving west along the highway.

The driver told dispatch that the truck had nearly crashed into a mailbox and guard rail. A deputy pulled the truck over along County Highway H in Reedsburg and found Markley was the driver. Markley told the deputy that she had taken two types of prescription medications. The deputy noted that Markley was exhibiting drunken behavior and she failed field sobriety tests, though a preliminary breath test resulted in zero.

Markley has pending cases in Sauk County from July 2, 2021 and April 8, 2021 after being charged with driving while under the influence with a minor in the car. In both cases, the bond signed by Markley required that she not commit any other crime and to maintain absolute sobriety as well as not drive without a license.

Markley had not posted bond as of the end of Thursday. She is scheduled to return to court Oct. 14.