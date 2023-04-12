Funeral services and memorial funds have been set up for two northern Wisconsin police officers killed during a traffic stop on Saturday, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office.

Emily Breidenbach, 32, of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel, 23, of the Cameron Police Department, had pulled over a vehicle driven by Glenn Douglas Perry, 50, after they received a report of “concerning behavior,” the state Department of Justice said Monday.

Gunfire ensued, leaving Breidenbach and Scheel dead. Perry, who had a warrant out for his arrest, was taken to a hospital and later died, DOJ said.

Since the slayings, there’s been an outpouring of support for the officers and their families in Barron County and beyond.

One memorial fund has been set up at Sterling Bank under City of Chetek Emily Breidenbach Memorial Fund. Donations can be dropped off at a Sterling Bank location, or by mailing a check payable to City of Chetek with Emily Breidenbach Memorial Fund in the memo line. The address is Sterling Bank, 427 Second St., PO Box 106, Chetek, WI 54728.

An the Hunter Scheel Memorial Fund is set up at Community Bank of Cameron, PO Box 457, 101 W. Main St., Cameron WI 54822.

The services for the two officers will be on Saturday at Cameron High School, 750 S. First St. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the funeral to follow. Police honors will follow outside of the high school.

Breidenbach was the daughter of former Chetek Police Chief Robert Breidenbach. She was the department’s K9 therapy dog handler and had been with the force since 2019. She previously spent nine months with the Stoughton Police Department.

Scheel had served as an officer for one year.

