BROOKFIELD — The family of a Milwaukee police officer fatally shot in a gun battle with a robbery suspect praised him as they recalled him at his funeral Monday.

“I miss you,” Peter Jerving's brother, Drew, said during the funeral at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield. “And for all of those who now stand watch on Earth in your place, I salute you.”

The 37-year-old officer was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Feb. 7. The suspect also died from a gunshot wound, police said.

The officer's mother asked God to bless Milwaukee police officers and their families and asked them to forgive the man who killed her son.

“I ask for you to wipe away any bitterness they may have in their hearts toward the young man that cut down Peter,” Patty Jerving said. “I also ask for you to please bless the family of that young man and especially his mother. She also lost a son on Feb. 7. Please, please help them to see that Peter was not their enemy, nor am I.”

Jerving’s father, Doug, told officers to grieve his son, “but then when your grieving is over, get up, wash your face and put on your uniform of your chosen profession.”

Miles of police vehicles joined the funeral procession for Jerving to his burial site in Wisconsin Memorial Park.

On the day of the shooting, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the suspect ignored officers' commands and fled on foot after they arrived at the robbery scene about 1:15 a.m. on the city's south side. Jerving then caught up with the suspect, a struggle ensued and both men fired their weapons.

Jerving, died at a hospital, Norman said.

Jerving had four years of experience with the Milwaukee Police Department, the chief said.

The suspect, 19-year-old Terrell Thompson, died at the scene.