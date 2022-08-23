Sprawling U.S. Marshals operation includes dozens of Racine-area arrests, authorities say

A sprawling operation led by the U.S. Marshals netted 268 arrests of wanted individuals across southeastern Wisconsin, including a couple dozen in the Racine area, the U.S. Marshals said last week.

Supervising Deputy U.S. Marshal Jeremy Loesch said in a phone interview Monday that local police departments rarely have the expendable resources to track down suspects who initially elude arrest. Investigators and detectives may initially aim to bring those who are wanted into custody, Loesch said, but then another crime happens and police are called to focus their attention there.

When the U.S. Marshals come in, they don’t need to be distracted by the latest happening and can focus on arresting those who had initially gotten away.

Across 10 weeks, from May 22 and July 31, Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger was run by the U.S. Marshals in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies across eastern Wisconsin — from Green Bay to Appleton and Milwaukee to Racine.

Loesch estimated that 20-30 of the 268 arrests occurred in the Racine area. Those 268 arrests led to the clearing of 860 warrants, indicating that the individuals arrested averaged having 3.21 criminal accusations against them.

Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger by the numbers Total Warrants/Charges Cleared: 860 Homicide: 47

Non-fatal shootings: 81

Narcotics: 220

Robbery: 17

Sex crimes / sex offenders: 60

Firearms offenses: 122

Other violent offenses: 42

Other non-violent offenses: 271 Narcotics Seizures Cocaine/cocaine base, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy, oxycodone and other pills totaling 55.69 kilograms. Street value between $750,000 and $1,110,000, depending on current prices. Property seizures Firearms: 84

Facsimile firearms: 8

Suppressor: 1

Ammunition: 3,305 rounds

Cash: $284,016

Cellphones: 35

Vehicles: 2 — U.S. Marshals

“Those people are hiding out in our communities and frequently committing other crimes while they’re still wanted for something,” Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson said during a press conference last week.

A feather in the cap for those involved in the operation was that zero injuries were reported after arrests were made, not to the suspects or to the officers.