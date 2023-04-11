A startled horse crossed into the path of a motorcycle, causing a crash Sunday afternoon that killed the motorcycle passenger and injured the driver, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Joseph Oium, 53, was driving a motorcycle north on Sandhill Road in the town of Whitestown with passenger, Kim Oium, 54, both of rural La Farge, Sheriff Roy Torgerson said in a statement.

The horse was pulling a buggy occupied by two juveniles south on Sandhill Road and became startled by the oncoming motorcycle, leading to the crash. The motorcycle left the roadway and both Oiums were ejected and came to rest along the northbound shoulder, Torgerson said.

Kim Oium was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vernon County Coroner's Office, while Joseph Oium reported head, back, and hand injuries and refused treatment at the scene, though he may have sought medical treatment on his own, Torgerson said.

The two buggy occupants were not injured, Torgerson said.

No information was provided on the fate of the horse, and the Sheriff's Office didn't immediately respond to a message seeking that information.

The crash remains under Investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office and Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh.