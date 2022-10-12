Sun Prairie teacher indicted on federal child pornography production charges

A Sun Prairie middle school teacher who was arrested last week, accused by police of recording students in a school bathroom, was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on three counts of production of child pornography, according to federal court documents.

Matthew E. Quaglieri, 34, of Sun Prairie, was scheduled to appear Wednesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Madison for arraignment.

The indictment contains no details about what Quaglieri is accused of doing, but it states that on Sept. 22, Sept. 23 and Sept. 29, he "knowingly and intentionally used a minor ... to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct," and that the materials he used, specifically an Apple iPad, had been transported in interstate and foreign commerce, making it a federal crime.

The three counts involve two minors, who are only identified in the indictment as "Minor 1" and "Minor 2."

Production of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison, with a maximum of 30 years.

On Friday, Sun Prairie police issued a statement saying they were alerted Friday about inappropriate behavior by a staff member at Prairie View Middle School. It stated that the school district was cooperating with the investigation and that the state Division of Criminal Investigation was assisting.

Letters sent to parents on Friday stated a male student reported feeling uncomfortable and may have been recorded in a restroom at Prairie View.

Police subsequently learned that a teacher had been recording students in the bathroom, the district said.

Quaglieri, who identifies himself on his LinkedIn page as a music teacher, was suspended. He has been in the Dane County Jail since late Friday night.

In an update emailed to parents on Tuesday, district officials said they are limited in what they can tell the public because of the investigation, but there was no evidence to suggest that recording devices were planted by anyone.

"However, our Facilities and Grounds team swept the bathrooms at Prairie View before school on Monday," the district wrote. "No devices were found."

Quaglieri would be the second area teacher accused of recording students to be charged in federal court.

In October 2021, former Madison East High School teacher David Kruchten, 39, of Cottage Grove, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempting to produce child pornography, after planting cameras in the hotel rooms of students during overnight trips for DECA, a business education program.

Kruchten is currently incarcerated at the federal prison in Milan, Michigan.

This story will be updated.