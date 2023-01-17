Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Wisconsin town, state DOJ says

The suspect in a vehicle pursuit and subsequent officer-involved shooting near the Great Lakes Dragaway in the Town of Paris Monday has died, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation.

The incident, which remains under investigation, began just after 3:30 p.m. Monday, when a sheriff’s deputy initiated a vehicle pursuit in Racine County, according to information released on the state department's website.

The vehicle crossed into Kenosha County, and the pursuit continued with State Patrol and Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies involved. The vehicle eventually crashed in the 18000 block of First Street in the Town of Paris.

According to the state department, the driver exited the vehicle, fled and was eventually located in a nearby field. Deputies from Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Racine County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the State Patrol approached the individual and gave commands to drop a firearm in the individual’s possession, according to the release issued late Monday night.

Law enforcement discharged their weapons, striking the suspect. State authorities said first aid was rendered at the scene.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital "where they later died," the release stated.

The individual who died has not yet been identified by investigators.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The involved deputies from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Racine County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from Wisconsin State Patrol have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation and is being assisted by the Kenosha Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and DCI Crime Response Specialist.

The state agency is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of the incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Racine County district attorney when the investigation concludes, according to a DOJ release.

The incident is the second such officer-involved shooting in the Kenosha area in less than one month. At 8:19 p.m., on Dec. 19, officers with the Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of an active shooter in the 1300 block of 56th Street.

Upon arrival, police were fired upon by Matthew C. Lopez, age 32, and officers returned gunfire with Lopez, who died at the scene, according to an update of the state’s investigation into the incident earlier this month.

Preliminary evidence indicated Lopez shot at other bystanders who were injured and transported to area hospitals. Two of those individuals have since been treated and released; one remained hospitalized, the department said. No law enforcement personnel were injured during the Dec. 19 incident.