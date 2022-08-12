Teen charged with felony sexual assault at Alpine Valley ski hill; lawsuit filed against resort

A 17-year-old has been charged with sexual assault, after reportedly raping a 12-year-old girl who he supposedly was going to give a snowboard lesson to in February at Alpine Valley Resort, just outside East Troy in Walworth County.

A lawsuit has also been filed against Alpine Valley Resort, where the suspect was reportedly employed at the time, as well as against the resort’s insurance company, the teen and his parents.

Fintan Jarvis St. Clair, of the Eagle area, who was 16 at the time and is now 17, is charged with first-degree child sexual assault – sexual intercourse with a child under 13.

According to the criminal complaint, a girl who was 12 at the time visited the ski hill and lined up a lesson with St. Clair.

At the ski hill, the defendant reportedly texted the girl that he was in his car. The girl was reportedly coerced in his car where he attempted to kiss her and then reportedly drove her to an area in the parking lot by the woods where he reportedly raped her.

Criminal charges were filed against St. Clair in June. St. Clair has pleaded not guilty and a status conference on the case is scheduled for Sept. 15 in Walworth County Circuit Court.

A lawsuit was also filed Monday, Aug. 8 in Milwaukee County Circuit Court on behalf of the victim and her family by attorneys Mackenzie J. Mahony and Colleen Mixan Mikaitis of Taxman, Pollock, Murray & Bekkerman, LLC.

According to the lawsuit and a news release from the law firm, the Alpine employee reportedly drove the 12-year-old to an isolated area of Alpine’s parking lot.

“The employee had been to that location many times before February 6, 2022 and knew that the area was unlit and lacked security or video-surveillance. ….The Alpine employee proceeded to rape Joan Doe in his vehicle in the Alpine parking lot,” the release summing up the case states.

The girl’s sister was able to reportedly find her by using a geolocating app – Life360. They traveled to her location and observed St. Clair in the backseat with the 12-year-old. The girl immediately fled the car and left with her sister.

According to the firm that filed the lawsuit, the area where the assault occurred was frequented by Alpine employees and was known to lack lighting and video surveillance.

“Despite this, Alpine failed to take steps to add lighting or cameras to the area,” the law firm stated in a news release on the case. The firm, on behalf of the family, also alleges Alpine failed to cordon off or limit access to the auxiliary parking area that was not secured by lighting or cameras.

“Alpine carelessly and recklessly created an environment where one if its employees was able to exploit Alpine’s security failings and sexually assault, abuse, and rape a minor child on its property,” the firm stated. “The conduct that led to this occurrence is inexcusable. Alpine invited Joan Doe onto its property – even boasting on its website that she could learn to snowboard “from a qualified, enthusiastic instructor in a safe environment.” Instead, the environment at Alpine was anything, but safe … Those who are responsible must be held accountable, and Alpine’s security and employment practices must be reviewed and changed.”

The family has also sued St. Clair’s parents alleging that the day of the incident the teen boy had reportedly been drinking alcohol that he acquired at home. The lawsuit also alleges the boy’s family should have known that he drank alcohol and smoked marijuana regularly and should have been able to control the boy and prevent him from harming others.

The victim’s family is asking for $50,000 from Alpine Valley, $50,000 from St. Clair and $50,000 from his family from damages.

The defendants in the lawsuit, including Alpine Valley, have 45 days from receiving their summons to respond to the lawsuit.

Alpine Valley Resort management did not immediately return a call for comment on the case to a reporter.