Teen taken by helicopter to hospital after ATV crash in Vernon County, authorities say

A teen was taken by helicopter to a hospital after an ATV crash in Vernon County on July 8, authorities reported.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on July 8, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was sent to an ATV crash on Highway P, about a quarter-mile west of Highway 27 in the town of Christiana, Sheriff John Spears said in a statement.

The homeowners said they came home to a man in their driveway with blood on his face and neck. He was identified as Zachary Foss, 17, of Westby, but was unable to provide much information and the ATV was not initially located on the property, Spears said.

Deputies later found the ATV at the bottom of a ravine, Spears said.

