Two dead, two others hospitalized following Kenosha shooting

Two people are dead and two others were transported to a local hospital following a mass shooting that occurred at Roosevelt Road and 23rd Avenue outside the Las Margaritas bar early Sunday, according to authorities.

Kenosha Police officers responded shortly before 2 a.m. in the area for a call of four shooting victims, according to Lt. Joseph Nosalik, Police Department spokesman.

“We had officers in the area that heard gunshots and we also received multiple 911 calls,” he said. “There are four victims that suffered gunshot wounds, two of those victims died...one victim died at the scene. The other victim died at the hospital.”

The remaining victims were transported to local hospitals for their injuries, Nosalik said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

“Specific victim data is not being released at this time,” he said. No suspects were in custody.

Police scene tape closed off a field in an alley behind 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road. Public access from 24th Avenue to 22nd Avenue on Roosevelt was closed for a time and the public was advised to use alternate routes for travel.

While the bar’s “open” sign was still on, the doors were locked. At the corner, shards of glass accumulated near the buildings.

Residents who live in the neighborhood next to the bar said they were awakened by a series of loud “popping” gun shots. One man who declined to give his name said he feared retaliation. He was planning to move away from the neighborhood.

“There’s a Dumpster on the driveway right now. We’re packing up. We’re out of here as soon as we find somewhere else we want to be,” he said. The man said he had made the decision after the shooting that injured three people outside the bar on Aug. 20.

According to a criminal complaint in the earlier shooting the three people were shot by Damon A. Blakey of Zion, Ill. following a physical altercation. The incident occurred at approximately 1:45 am and the fight reportedly began inside Las Margaritas. Blakey was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon, first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon.

The confrontation continued outside onto 23rd Avenue, according to the criminal complaint. That’s when Blakey allegedly opened fire, shooting a man and two women. One of the women was his girlfriend, who he allegedly shot by accident.

The neighbor said it was the “large pizza-sized pool of blood in our neighbor’s front yard” that convinced him that he needed to find another place to live.

“What was that? Two, three weeks ago? And now this?” he said. “Yeah.”

Anyone with information on Sunday’s incident is encouraged to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.