RACINE — Two law enforcement officers are under investigation within their departments after both were cited on suspicion of drunken snowmobiling during an off-duty excursion to northern Wisconsin.

Racine County Sheriff's Lt. Shawn Barker and Racine Police Investigator Todd Lauer were arrested Feb. 11 in Eagle River.

According to a police report, Barker refused to submit to a breathalyzer test, but Lauer was found to have a 0.14 blood-alcohol content — nearly double the 0.08 threshold for drunken driving or snowmobiling.

The report also states that both Barker and Lauer flashed their police credentials before either was asked for identification.

Both are facing non-criminal traffic citations for operating a snowmobile while intoxicated in Vilas County, which is north of Rhinelander near Lake Superior.

Contacted at his home, Lauer declined to discuss the incident.

"Respectfully, I don't have anything to say," he said.

Barker could not be reached for comment.

Both officers live in the Town of Burlington in western Racine County.

Neither Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling nor Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson could be reached for comment, although both of their departments issued statements regarding the arrests.

Lt. Michael Luell, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office, said Barker has been placed on administrative leave while the department conducts an internal investigation into the Vilas County incident.

Barker has been on leave since Feb. 13, but Luell would not say whether the lieutenant is continuing to collect a paycheck during the investigation.

"The sheriff has nothing further to say regarding this issue," Luell said.

Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, public information officer for the Police Department, would not disclose Lauer's employment status. Wilcox said the department is investigating the allegations against Lauer.

"This incident is being addressed as an internal investigation, and as such will not be commented on by department personnel," Wilcox said.

Barker, 50, has been with the Sheriff's Office for 25 years. He was promoted in 2013 to lieutenant in the jail division, making him one of seven officers to reach the department's fourth-highest rank, between sergeant and captain.

Barker was suspended for five days in 2019 after he crashed a vehicle into a utility pole near his home but did not report the traffic incident to law enforcement until the next day. He later paid about $500 in fines for two traffic citations.

Lauer, 38, joined the Police Department in 2015 and was promoted to investigator last October.

According to the Vilas County Sheriff's Department, Barker and Lauer were snowmobiling together in Eagle River shortly before 1 a.m. Feb. 11 when Deputy Jacob Colassaco saw them running through stop signs on a public trail.

The deputy reported that Lauer also drove his snowmobile in front of a truck, nearly colliding with it.

"I explained to both Todd and Shawn I observed them both completely ignore the stop sign where I was parked," the deputy wrote. "Shawn then showed me an identification which I observed to be a law enforcement identification card. Todd also pulled out his wallet (in) which I observed a badge."

Barker and Lauer reportedly told the deputy that they had been snowmobiling with a group, and that they were heading to Eagle River to refuel before returning to where they were staying in nearby Conover.

According to the report, the Vilas County sheriff's deputy observed that both men emitted "a strong odor of intoxicants" and both slurred their speech.

Lauer reportedly told the deputy that he had been drinking beer, but that he and Barker had stopped drinking at 10 p.m., about three hours earlier.

"Shawn appeared defensive as I asked him questions in regards to consuming alcohol," the deputy reported. "Shawn appeared visibly upset where I explained I need to continue my investigation."

After Barker and Lauer both took field sobriety tests, they were handcuffed and placed in separate squad cars.

In addition to snowmobiling under the influence, both were cited for failing to stop at a stop sign. Barker was cited for refusing to take a breathalyzer, and Lauer was cited for operating a snowmobile with a prohibited alcohol content.

If found guilty, each could face fines of several hundred dollars, although the exact amounts were not immediately clear.

Both have court dates in Vilas County Circuit Court, Lauer on March 27 and Barker on April 3.