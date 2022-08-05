Two teens arrested for Graceland Cemetery shooting in Racine

RACINE — Two teenagers, ages 19 and 16, arrested Thursday are accused of shooting into a crowd during a burial in Graceland Cemetery on the afternoon of June 2, the Racine Police Department said Friday.

Two women out of dozens at the burial were shot.

They are expected to face 28 felony charges each: 26 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts of first-degree attempted intentional homicide. More charges could later be recommended and filed, although no charges were filed Friday.

The 19-year-old has been identified as Lamarion D. Blair. The 16-year-old, who is from Racine, has not been publicly identified. Police said the two teens are connected with a second shooting that occurred later that day on the 2800 block of Wright Avenue.

The arrests were made Thursday "after an extensive and thorough investigation," the RPD's Special Investigations Unit said.

Assisting in the investigation were federal agents from the U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The FBI also responded to the scene June 2.

The teenagers are accused of firing from vehicles into a crowd of mourners at the burial of Da'Shontay "Day Day" King, the Racine man shot and killed while running from police while armed May 20.

The two women shot were ages 19 and 35. The 19-year-old was treated and released that day at Ascension All Saints Hospital. The 35-year-old's injuries were more serious and required surgery, but she survived.

Witnesses said they saw shots being fired from multiple vehicles from the roads around the cemetery. Police said multiple firearms were used.

Following the violence, Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced the city's curfew would be strictly enforced the following weekend.

“Today’s heinous shooting at a cemetery while a family was already mourning the loss of a loved one is a new low for these perpetrators of violence in our community. The violence has got to stop! Revenge is not the answer. Ending gun violence is the top priority of the police department and my administration," he said in a statement June 2. "This violence must end."