 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Victims ready to speak at Christmas parade crash sentencing

Dozens of people are expected to speak at sentencing proceedings for a man convicted of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year

  • 0

Darrell Brooks trial: Complete reading of the jury's guilty verdicts in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.

MADISON — Dozens of people who were hurt or saw their loved ones killed or injured when a man drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee plan to address him for the first time Tuesday during what promises to be a raw, tearful two-day sentencing hearing.

Darrell Brooks Jr. drove his red Ford Escape through the parade in downtown Waukesha on Nov. 21, 2021. Six people were killed, including an 8-year-old boy. Scores of others were injured. A jury convicted Brooks last month of 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment.

Judge Jennifer Dorow set aside Tuesday for victim impact statements and Wednesday for sentencing.

Brooks, 40, almost certainly will spend the rest of his life in prison. Each homicide count carries a mandatory life sentence, and each endangerment count carries a maximum sentence of 17 1/2 years. Legal experts said they expect Dorow to make the life sentences consecutive, with no chance of parole, because to do otherwise would likely mean an intense backlash from the community.

People are also reading…

“This guy’s never getting out,” said Tom Grieve, a Madison-based defense attorney. “He’s never going to see the light of day."

The crash left deep scars across southeastern Wisconsin that still haven’t healed. Several witnesses wept on the stand during Brooks’ trial as they described how the SUV barreled through the crowd, sending bodies flying through the air. Someone in the gallery yelled, “Burn in hell,” as Dorow read the guilty verdicts last month.

Prosecutors have said at least 45 people have asked to speak in court, including nine children.

Brooks chose to represent himself during his trial despite overwhelming evidence against him. His interactions with victim witnesses were tense, but he generally treated them respectfully, and they kept their answers short. Tuesday will be the victims' first chance to confront Brooks while he is forced to sit and listen.

State law doesn't place any restrictions on what can be said during victim impact statements other than that the remarks must be relevant to the sentence. The law doesn't define relevance; as long as people don't lapse into screaming or profanity, they will be free to say what they want.

Brooks told the judge this month that nine people will speak on his behalf, including his mother. Brooks had said she would testify at the trial, but he never called her to the stand.

The monthlong trial was punctuated by erratic outbursts from Brooks, who refused to answer to his own name, frequently interrupted Dorow and often refused to stop talking. The judge often had bailiffs move him to another courtroom where he could participate via video but she could mute his microphone.

After he was removed from the main courtroom during jury selection, he removed his shirt, sat on the defense table bare-chested and stuck down his pants a sign he'd been given to signal objections. Later in the trial, he built a small fort out of his boxes of legal documents and hid behind it so the camera couldn't pick up his face. At other times, he hid his face behind a Bible.

Dorow said in a memo to Brooks and prosecutors this month that she has received emails, letters, cards and gifts, including candy and other food, in connection with the case.

Any perception of judicial bias against Brooks could provide him with grounds for an appeal.

Dorow wrote that the gifts will not influence her sentencing decision, saying that she has taken “every step possible” to not read the correspondence and that she has distributed the candy among the clerk of court's staff.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that much of the correspondence came from livestream viewers who praised the judge's handling of a difficult case.

Watch now: Videos from the Darrell Brooks trial in the Waukesha parade killings

Darrell Brooks faced 77 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment. 

Darrell Brooks trial: Complete reading of the jury's guilty verdicts in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy

Darrell Brooks trial: Complete reading of the jury's guilty verdicts in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy

  • Updated
  • 0

Darrell Brooks trial: Complete reading of the jury's guilty verdicts in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.

Darrell Brooks trial: Laurie Hogeland offers her reaction to guilty verdicts

Darrell Brooks trial: Laurie Hogeland offers her reaction to guilty verdicts

  • 0

Darrell Brooks trial: Laurie Hogeland offers her reaction to guilty verdicts.

Darrell Brooks trial: Defense attorney Julius Kim offers reaction to guilty verdicts in Darrell Brooks trial

Darrell Brooks trial: Defense attorney Julius Kim offers reaction to guilty verdicts in Darrell Brooks trial

  • 0

Darrell Brooks trial: Defense attorney Julius Kim offers reaction to guilty verdicts in Darrell Brooks trial

Darrell Brooks trial: Brooks' closing argument (part 3)

Darrell Brooks trial: Brooks' closing argument (part 3)

  • 0

Darrell Brooks trial: Brooks' closing argument (part 3)

Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecution rebuttal, closing arguments

Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecution rebuttal, closing arguments

  • 0

Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecution rebuttal, closing arguments

Darrell Brooks trial: Brooks' closing argument (part 2)

Darrell Brooks trial: Brooks' closing argument (part 2)

  • 0

Darrell Brooks trial: Brooks' closing argument (part 2)

Darrell Brooks trial: Brooks' closing argument (part 1)

Darrell Brooks trial: Brooks' closing argument (part 1)

  • 0

Darrell Brooks trial: Brooks' closing argument (part 1)

Darrell Brooks trial: State's closing argument (part 3)

Darrell Brooks trial: State's closing argument (part 3)

  • 0

Darrell Brooks trial: State's closing argument (part 3)

Darrell Brooks trial: State's closing argument (part 2)

Darrell Brooks trial: State's closing argument (part 2)

  • 0

Darrell Brooks trial: State's closing argument (part 2)

Darrell Brooks trial: State's closing argument (part 1)

Darrell Brooks trial: State's closing argument (part 1)

  • 0

Darrell Brooks trial: State's closing argument (part 1)

Darrell Brooks trial: Brooks fails to answer question about whether he wants to testify in his own defense

Darrell Brooks trial: Brooks fails to answer question about whether he wants to testify in his own defense

  • 0

Darrell Brooks trial: Brooks fails to answer question about whether he wants to testify in his own defense. This happened after the judge indi…

Darrell Brooks trial: Judge tells jurors the defense has rested

Darrell Brooks trial: Judge tells jurors the defense has rested

  • 0

Darrell Brooks trial: Judge tells jurors the defense has rested

Darrell Brooks is 'acting like a child,' expert says

Darrell Brooks is 'acting like a child,' expert says

  • 0

Darrell Brooks brought more witnesses for his defense to the stand in his trial on Friday, Oct. 21. Brooks is charged in the November 2021 Wau…

Darrell Brooks trial: Defense witnesses back on stand, numerous delays

Darrell Brooks trial: Defense witnesses back on stand, numerous delays

  • 0

Darrell Brooks brought more witnesses for his defense to the stand in his trial on Friday, Oct. 21. There was talk that all testimony could be…

Darrell Brooks trial: Friday fireworks to start the court proceedings

Darrell Brooks trial: Friday fireworks to start the court proceedings

  • 0

The court proceedings in the Darrell Brooks trial began with fireworks between Brooks and the judge.

Darrell Brooks trial: Defendant's opening statement doesn't reveal why jury should acquit

Darrell Brooks trial: Defendant's opening statement doesn't reveal why jury should acquit

  • 0

During his opening statement in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, Darrell Brooks removed his mask to show the jury "who he really is." Bro…

One-on-one with Darrell Brooks' first defense witness

One-on-one with Darrell Brooks' first defense witness

  • 0

FOX6's Bret Lemoine spoke one-on-one with Nicholas Kirby, the first man he called as a witness for his defense case.

Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy: Support through woman's art

Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy: Support through woman's art

  • 0

A lot of eyes are on Waukesha this week as the trial for Darrell Brooks wraps up a second full week. But what about the people living in the c…

Darrell Brooks trial: Detective Casey presents state's final testimony, evidence

Darrell Brooks trial: Detective Casey presents state's final testimony, evidence

  • 0

Darrell Brooks trial: Detective Casey presents state's final testimony, evidence

Darrell Brooks trial: Witnesses track defendant after SUV ditched

Darrell Brooks trial: Witnesses track defendant after SUV ditched

  • 0

The same day jurors saw the red SUV prosecutors say Darrell Brooks drove through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, witnesses testified about how …

Brooks trial; a look at the red SUV

Brooks trial; a look at the red SUV

  • 0

Jurors in the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, got the chance to see the red SUV that alleged…

Darrell Brooks trial: Waukesha police officer testifies about evidence recovered

Darrell Brooks trial: Waukesha police officer testifies about evidence recovered

  • 0

Waukesha Police Officer Kyle Becker testified about evidence recovered as part of the investigation after the Waukesha Christmas parade traged…

Darrell Brooks trial: Defendant's interviews played for the jury

Darrell Brooks trial: Defendant's interviews played for the jury

  • 0

Police say during interviews in the hours and days after the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, Darrell Brooks offered a different story than w…

Darrell Brooks trial: Brooks shown pictures, video of what happened at the Waukesha Christmas parade

Darrell Brooks trial: Brooks shown pictures, video of what happened at the Waukesha Christmas parade

  • 0

Darrell Brooks trial: Brooks shown pictures, video of what happened at the Waukesha Christmas parade.

Darrell Brooks trial: Defendant asks, "What am I facing?" when questioned by FBI

Darrell Brooks trial: Defendant asks, "What am I facing?" when questioned by FBI

  • 0

Darrell Brooks trial: Defendant asks, "What am I facing?" when questioned by FBI

Darrell Brooks trial: Defendant tossed from court during witness cross-examination

Darrell Brooks trial: Defendant tossed from court during witness cross-examination

  • 0

Judge Jennifer Dorow tossed Darrell Brooks from court on Tuesday morning, Oct. 18 for being disruptive to the cross-examination of his own def…

Darrell Brooks trial: Police, neighbors recount defendant's arrest

Darrell Brooks trial: Police, neighbors recount defendant's arrest

  • 0

They saw something suspicious and said something. That's how police tracked Darrell Brooks to a Waukesha neighborhood after prosecutors say he…

Darrell Brooks Trial: the 'state is connecting the dots,' expert says

Darrell Brooks Trial: the 'state is connecting the dots,' expert says

  • 0

Witness testimony resumed Monday morning, Oct. 17 in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

Darrell Brooks trial: Big Bend officer testifies about the arrest of Brooks

Darrell Brooks trial: Big Bend officer testifies about the arrest of Brooks

  • 0

Officer Rebecca Carpenter told the court that during her encounter with Brooks on Elizabeth Street, he identified himself as Darrell Brooks. I…

Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecutors focus on events after parade attack

Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecutors focus on events after parade attack

  • 0

Witness testimony resumed Monday morning, Oct. 17 in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. …

Darrell Brooks trial: Daniel Rider testified about Brooks showing up at his door.

Darrell Brooks trial: Daniel Rider testified about Brooks showing up at his door.

  • 0

Daniel Rider testified Darrell Brooks show up on his doorstep in Waukesha -- and then proceeded to tell the court what transpired.

Darrell Brooks trial: Brooks, judge spar over "subject matter jurisdiction"

Darrell Brooks trial: Brooks, judge spar over "subject matter jurisdiction"

  • 0

Darrell Brooks proceeds to press Judge Jennifer Dorow for a ruling on "subject matter jurisdiction" during his trial in the Waukesha Christmas…

Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecutors to focus on events after parade attack

Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecutors to focus on events after parade attack

  • 0

Witness testimony resumes Monday morning, Oct. 17 in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

Darrell Brooks trial: Waukesha police officer describes scene at Waukesha Christmas Parade

Darrell Brooks trial: Waukesha police officer describes scene at Waukesha Christmas Parade

  • 0

Waukesha Police Officer Bryce Scholten took the stand in the Darrell Brooks trial on Friday, Oct. 14 and shared his version of events -- when …

Oct. 13 Darrell Brooks: Victims' final moments detailed in court

Oct. 13 Darrell Brooks: Victims' final moments detailed in court

  • 0

They stepped off to make memories on Main Street, but on Thursday, prosecutors detailed the final moments of all six people killed in the Wauk…

Oct. 13 Darrell Brooks trial: Judge gave Brooks opportunity to 'vent,' expert says

Oct. 13 Darrell Brooks trial: Judge gave Brooks opportunity to 'vent,' expert says

  • 0

Darrell Brooks went on a lengthy 50-minute rant calling for the case to be dismissed. He made multiple demands to the court, noting that he ha…

Oct. 13 Darrell Brooks trial: Waukesha police detective testifies

Oct. 13 Darrell Brooks trial: Waukesha police detective testifies

  • 0

Lukas Hallmark, Waukesha police detective, testified for the state in the Darrell Brooks trial. Hallmark was at the parade with the Catholic C…

Oct. 13 Darrell Brooks trial; one of the Dancing Grannies takes the stand

Oct. 13 Darrell Brooks trial; one of the Dancing Grannies takes the stand

  • 0

Thursday, Oct. 13 proved to be an especially powerful day in the Darrell Brooks trial. Among those who took the witness stand for the state, o…

Oct. 13 Darrell Brooks trial: Judge Dorow's response to defendant's challenge of proceedings

Oct. 13 Darrell Brooks trial: Judge Dorow's response to defendant's challenge of proceedings

  • Updated
  • 0

After allowing Darrell Brooks roughly 50 minutes to challenge the proceedings of his trial, the judge issued this ruling.

Oct. 13 Darrell Brooks trial: Laura Thein, one of the Dancing Grannies, testifies

Oct. 13 Darrell Brooks trial: Laura Thein, one of the Dancing Grannies, testifies

  • Updated
  • 0

Laura Thein, one of the Dancing Grannies, testified in the Darrell Brooks trial.

Oct. 13 Darrell Brooks trial: Defendant challenges court proceedings

Oct. 13 Darrell Brooks trial: Defendant challenges court proceedings

  • Updated
  • 0

Darrell Brooks was allowed to speak at length during his trial on Thursday, Oct. 13. He took the opportunity to question the entire proceeding…

Oct. 13 Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecution response to Brooks' challenge of proceedings

Oct. 13 Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecution response to Brooks' challenge of proceedings

  • Updated
  • 0

Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper responded to Darrell Brooks' questioning of all the court proceedings surrouding his trial.

Oct. 12 Brooks trial; defendant's cross-examination, subpoena request

Oct. 12 Brooks trial; defendant's cross-examination, subpoena request

  • Updated
  • 0

Darrell Brooks, on trial for the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, has had the chance to cross-examine dozens of people. Attorney Julius Kim o…

Oct. 12 Brooks trial; Tornado warning interrupts Wednesday testimony

Oct. 12 Brooks trial; Tornado warning interrupts Wednesday testimony

  • Updated
  • 0

During the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, severe weather prompted an early lunch recess and…

Oct. 11 Darrell Brooks trial: Waukesha parade's youngest victims the focus of testimony

Oct. 11 Darrell Brooks trial: Waukesha parade's youngest victims the focus of testimony

  • Updated
  • 0

After testimony Tuesday in the Darrell Brooks trial, the jury knows a lot more about the route prosecutors say he took down Main Street in his…

Darrell Brooks trial; prosecution's Oct. 11 witnesses

Darrell Brooks trial; prosecution's Oct. 11 witnesses

  • Updated
  • 0

In the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man charged in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, the prosecution called eight witnesses to testify Tue…

Darrell Brooks trial: Xtreme Dance Team coach's emotional testimony Oct. 11

Darrell Brooks trial: Xtreme Dance Team coach's emotional testimony Oct. 11

  • Updated
  • 0

Alyssa Gajewski broke down into tears on the stand in the Darrell Brooks trial Tuesday, recalling the moments after "a car that drove through"…

Oct. 10 Darrell Brooks trial: Victims injured in Christmas parade attack testify

Oct. 10 Darrell Brooks trial: Victims injured in Christmas parade attack testify

  • Updated
  • 0

For the first time Monday during Darrell Brooks' trial, we heard from victims injured during the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, including t…

Oct. 10 Darrell Brooks trial; Defendant offers apology, acknowledges victims

Oct. 10 Darrell Brooks trial; Defendant offers apology, acknowledges victims

  • Updated
  • 0

It was a move that caught many by surprise. Darrell Brooks apologized to the court and to all those involved in this trial. It came before the…

Oct. 10: Band director takes stand for state in Darrell Brooks trial

Oct. 10: Band director takes stand for state in Darrell Brooks trial

  • Updated
  • 0

Sarah Wehmeier-Aparicio, Waukesha South band director in November 2021, took the stand for the state in the Darrell Brooks trial. This was par…

Oct. 10: Nicole White testimony in Darrell Brooks trial; first person struck at parade route

Oct. 10: Nicole White testimony in Darrell Brooks trial; first person struck at parade route

  • Updated
  • 0

Prosecutors in the Darrell Brooks trial on Monday, Oct. 10 called Nicole White to the witness stand. They say she was the first person struck …

Oct. 10: Darrell Brooks trial: Defendant apologizes to the court for his actions during trial

Oct. 10: Darrell Brooks trial: Defendant apologizes to the court for his actions during trial

  • Updated
  • 0

Darrell Brooks apologized to the court and everyone involved in the proceedings for his actions during trial in the first week.

Darrell Brooks trial: Week 1 recap, state calls 8 witnesses

Darrell Brooks trial: Week 1 recap, state calls 8 witnesses

  • Updated
  • 0

Witness testimony resumes Monday morning in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. This, aft…

Darrell Brooks' mother says 'he didn’t mean to hurt nobody'

Darrell Brooks' mother says 'he didn’t mean to hurt nobody'

  • Updated
  • 0

For the first time since the Darrell Brooks trial started, we're hearing from the defendant's mother, who spoke with FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith.…

Oct. 7 Brooks trial; testimony Friday concludes 1st week

Oct. 7 Brooks trial; testimony Friday concludes 1st week

  • Updated
  • 0

The trial of Darrell Brooks, the man accused in connection to the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, concluded its first week Friday, Oct. 7 wi…

Oct. 7 Darrell Brooks trial; Ex-girlfriend testifies

Oct. 7 Darrell Brooks trial; Ex-girlfriend testifies

  • Updated
  • 0

Second day of testimony in the Darrell Brooks trial.

Oct. 7 Darrell Brooks trial; attorney breaks down testimony

Oct. 7 Darrell Brooks trial; attorney breaks down testimony

  • Updated
  • 0

Attorney Ben Lutgen with Kim & LaVoy, who is not associated with the case, broke down Day 2 of testimony in the trial of Darrell Brooks, t…

Oct. 7: Holly Berg testifies for the state in the Darrell Brooks trial

Oct. 7: Holly Berg testifies for the state in the Darrell Brooks trial

  • Updated
  • 0

Holly Berg testified for the state in the Darrell Brooks trial, providing a description of a red SUV plowing through crowds of people in downt…

Oct. 7 Darrell Brooks cross-examines ex-girlfriend, Erika Patterson

Oct. 7 Darrell Brooks cross-examines ex-girlfriend, Erika Patterson

  • Updated
  • 0

Darrell Brooks cross-examined his ex-girlfriend, Erika Patterson, during his trial on Friday, Oct. 7.

Oct. 6 Darrell Brooks trial: Police, defendant's girlfriend's roommate testify

Oct. 6 Darrell Brooks trial: Police, defendant's girlfriend's roommate testify

  • Updated
  • 0

The prosecution called its first two witnesses Thursday afternoon in the trial of Darrell Brooks, accused in the Waukesha Christmas parade att…

Oct. 6: Darrell Brooks trial, attorney breaks down behavior

Oct. 6: Darrell Brooks trial, attorney breaks down behavior

  • Updated
  • 0

Attorney Ben Lutgen with Kim & LaVoy, who is not associated with the case, joined FOX6 News to discuss Darrell Brooks' behavior and disrup…

Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecution opening statement (part 2)

Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecution opening statement (part 2)

  • Updated
  • 0

The prosecution team in the Darrell Brooks trial finished up its opening statement -- making way for the start of the trial. Brooks has opted …

Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecution opening statement (part 1)

Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecution opening statement (part 1)

  • Updated
  • 0

Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecution opening statement (part 1)

Darrell Brooks trial: Exchange between Brooks and Judge Dorow prior to opening statements

Darrell Brooks trial: Exchange between Brooks and Judge Dorow prior to opening statements

  • Updated
  • 0

This exchange between Judge Jennifer Dorow and Darrell Brooks took place during the reading of jury instructions -- and ahead of opening state…

Oct. 6 Darrell Brooks trial: Defendant shirtless after being removed from main courtroom

Oct. 6 Darrell Brooks trial: Defendant shirtless after being removed from main courtroom

  • Updated
  • 0

After multiple disruptions ahead of opening statements, Darrell Brooks was removed from the main courtroom -- and appeared by video from an ad…

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk fires engineer over Twitter: 'Bunch of cowards'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News