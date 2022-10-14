Walworth County sheriff's deputy faces multiple sexual assault charges, including of interns, co-workers

A former Walworth County sheriff's deputy, Gerardo Baca, has been charged with multiple sexual assaults, and questions have arisen about how he got hired in the first place.

The woman who have come out against him include women he worked with professionally as co-workers as well as two who had been interns working with him. In one of the cases, one of the victims was reportedly 17 at the time of the assault, according to the criminal complaint.

Baca, 37, of Delavan, was charged in March with 19 felonies including multiple counts of second- and third-degree sexual assault involving an intoxicated victim and capturing intimate images of people without their consent. Other counts include stalking, child enticement and threats to communicate derogatory information.

Baca was charged in Walworth County but Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper is prosecuting him.

The criminal complaint outlines sexual assault allegations dating from 2012 to November 2021.

Multiple motion hearings have been held since charges were filed, with Baca fighting allegations, saying relationships with the women were consensual. Oral arguments for the case are scheduled for 3 p.m. Nov. 28 in Waukesha County Circuit Court.

Why was he hired?

Since news came out about the allegations, there have been questions about how Baca got hired in the first place with the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department.

Craig Konopski, who is running for sheriff as a write-in candidate, said he was the investigator who did the pre-employment background check on Baca in 2016 before he was hired. “I recommended not hiring him,” Konopski said. “He was hired against my recommendation.”

Konopski said he red flagged Baca and recommended the Sheriff’s Office not hire him after talking to members of the Delavan Police Department, where Baca previously worked, and hearing about a past allegation made in Madison prior to 2009. Those allegations didn't result in charges, but were a red-flag for Konopski.

But ultimately command staff, including Dave Gerber, decided to give Baca a chance and hire him, Konopski said. He said Gerber, who is running for sheriff and won the August primary, was the patrol captain at the time and was part of that hiring decision and part of a phone conversation where the hiring was discussed.

Gerber, however, said that is not true. “Konopski never stated he should not be hired," Gerber said.

Gerber said, “Baca worked full time at the City of Delavan PD prior to being hired by our agency. He was described as an excellent employee and highly recommended for hire by his previous Law Enforcement employers … Baca passed psychological, physical, and medical testing prior to hire as well.”

After Baca was charged in March, Walworth County Sheriff Kurt Picknell told the Associated Press his office received information about Baca's possible off-duty misconduct on Feb. 1. The sheriff said he placed Baca on administrative leave and asked the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department to investigate. His agency is conducting an internal probe as well, Picknell said. The status of that investigation was not immediately available. Picknell was not immediately available for comment on this investigation. Baca has since resigned from the department.

The allegations

According to the criminal complaint detailing the allegations against Baca, the oldest accusations go back to 2012 when Baca reportedly assaulted an intern he worked with when he was at the Delavan Police Department.

The woman reported that she was friends with Baca and one night he texted to ask if she could watch his dog at his house. He asked if she wanted to spend the night and she slept on the couch and nothing happened. But an another occasion Baca reportedly lost his dog she helped find it and then when she went back to his house to return it, Baca reportedly pushed her into his bedroom and had sexual intercourse with her. She reportedly left her wallet at his house and when she returned the next day to get it, he reportedly tried to assault her again. But she reportedly kicked him and ran.

Another woman who also worked as an intern with him around that same time also reported that Baca assaulted her. In one instance, the woman said she woke up with her pants down and didn’t remember what happened. During the investigation, investigators found videos of a sexual encounter with the woman. There was also another incident involving the woman in 2019 that investigators discovered video of. In that video the woman is visibly intoxicated and can be heard saying, “I don’t know what is going on.” In another video, Baca is seen carrying the woman into a bedroom while she was visibly barely conscious. Of that incident, the woman said she remembered meeting Baca out at a bar, but she didn’t remember how she got to his house.

During the course of the investigation, police also learned that a sister of one of the victims was also reportedly sexually assaulted by Baca back in 2012. In that case, the woman, who was 17 at the time of the incident, said she and her sister went boating with Baca and then later went back to his house and drank with him. Later she woke up to Baca having sex with her. That woman said she didn’t see Baca again after that incident and didn’t tell anyone about a year ago.

Most recent incidents

The most recent incidents were in 2020 and 2021. One woman who reportedly worked with Baca said she and a group of co-workers, including Baca, went out for drinks at a bar in Elkhorn after their shift. She said she went back to Baca’s house because she drank too much and Baca said she could sober up there. But at his house he got on top of her when she laid down to go to sleep and reportedly had sexual intercourse with her.

Another woman had a similar story saying she went over to his house after a long day at work.

She was reportedly exhausted and Baca told her to lay down on his bed and he would leave her alone. But instead he went into the room, started touching her and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent. She said after it was over she used an excuse to leave and cried the whole way home.

Afterward, Baca told the woman if the woman said it was not consensual he would have the woman’s boyfriend investigated for domestic violence. He also said he would ruin her reputation at work and that he had a bunch of video and audio recordings, along with pictures.

During the investigation, police also found video of sexual encounters with another woman. That woman said she had been in a consensual relationship with Baca and there were times she knew she was recorded, but was too afraid to say no. She also said after they broke up, he reportedly stalked her and threatened to tell others about their sexual encounters.