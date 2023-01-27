Warrant issued for Baraboo man for charge of sexual assault

A Columbia County Judge has issued an arrest warrant for a man charged with sexual assault of a 15-year-old, according to court documents.

Brady W. Fisher, 21, Baraboo, has been charged with a single count of sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 in Columbia County stemming from an incident last summer.

If convicted, Fisher faces a maximum of 25 years in prison followed by up to 10 years of extended supervision. He could also be fined up to $100,000 if convicted.

The statewide arrest warrant was signed by Judge Todd Hepler on Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Jan. 24 in Columbia County:

A Wisconsin Dells police officer spoke with a 15-year-old victim on July 4, 2022 about an incident in the city earlier that day.

The officer reported the victim was at a house in the Wisconsin Dells in the early hours of July 4th between 1:00 and 2:00 a.m. The victim was there with some friends who were swimming in a house pool.

At one point the victim went inside the house and Fisher followed her.

The complaint alleges Fisher asked to make out with the victim and the victim said no. The victim said they did not want to make out because Fisher is five years older than the victim.

Fisher allegedly grabbed the victim’s hand and moved it to his genitals. He allegedly started kissing the victim and penetrated them with his fingers.

The victim reported that Fisher asked to have sex with them but the victim said no. Later on the victim went back inside the house to change clothes and Fisher followed into the house again. He allegedly grabbed the victim’s buttocks and began kissing the victim, who was pushing him away and telling him to stop. Fisher then allegedly forced the victim to have sex with him.

A number of items were sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory including the victim’s DNA, Fisher’s DNA and the pair of shorts the victim was wearing.

A confidential report of laboratory findings was received by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that said it was likely Fisher’s DNA profile was present in the victim’s shorts.