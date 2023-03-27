WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater police said Monday they have arrested a woman believed to be the mother of baby found dead in a field on March 4.

The 39-year-old Whitewater woman, who wasn’t named by police, is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on tentative charges of concealing death of a child and resisting or obstructing officer, Chief Dan Meyer said in a statement.

Additional charges, or modifications to the charges, are possible based on the continuing investigation, Meyer said, adding that no additional details were being released.

The newborn boy was found March 4 in a plastic bag inside a cardboard box, wrapped in a light-colored shirt and wearing no additional clothing. Investigators believe the child was placed in the field less than 48 hours before he was found, Meyer said.