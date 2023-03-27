Whitewater police said Monday they have arrested a woman believed to be the mother of baby found dead in a field on March 4.

The 39-year-old Whitewater woman, who wasn’t named by police, is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on tentative charges of concealing death of a child and resisting or obstructing officer, Chief Dan Meyer said in a statement.

Additional charges, or modifications to the charges, are possible based on the continuing investigation, Meyer said, adding that no additional details were being released.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation assisted Whitewater police in the investigation.

The newborn boy was found March 4 in a plastic bag inside a cardboard box, wrapped in a light-colored shirt and wearing no additional clothing. Investigators believe the child was placed in the field less than 48 hours before he was found, Meyer said.

Police said the newborn was reported to authorities after being found near Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park on North Tratt Street.

Police ask that anyone with information about the case contact them at 262-473-0555, option 4, Detective Justin Brock at jbrock@whitewater-wi.gov or Detective Anthony Heilberger at aheilberger@whitewater-wi.gov.