Wisconsin man accused of harassing homeless people for a TikTok video before being arrested in Racine

RACINE — A Caledonia man has been accused of harassing homeless people for the purposes of making an embarrassing TikTok social media video while pretending to be an FBI agent.

Police said they were called to the area of Sixth Street and Lake Avenue near Downtown Racine on Sunday "for reports of suspicious circumstances" because the suspect "went to the area to antagonize residents of the homeless encampment and make TikTok videos," according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

The suspect, identified as Izayah J. Hellesen, 20, allegedly told police "I told them I was an FBI investigator. I ain’t (got) no badge or nothing but they believed the shit … I am a TikToker and their (expletive) are gonna look (slur).”

The complaint says that Hellesen told officers that "he walked around the encampment and was using fictitious law enforcement codes and language to make himself sound like a police officer. The defendant advised he chased after two homeless residents who walked away from him, and he acted as if he was in pursuit of suspects, and called for 'backup' to a fake dispatch."

When two of the individuals being harassed tried to stand up to Hellesen, Hellesen allegedly "told them not to touch him or it would be 'assault on a police officer.'"

Upon being taken into custody, Hellesen is accused of saying he planned to escape and was going to headbutt the officers before saying he would "take you (expletive, referring to the officers' firearms) and shoot you with it." He later allegedly said he was going to purchase "a (expletive) bunch of guns" with which he would kill police officers.

At the Racine County Jail it was reported that "Five correctional officers were needed to subdue the defendant upon his arrival."

Hellesen, of the 4800 block of Twin Elms Drive, has been charged with two felonies — impersonating a peace officer and threatening a law enforcement officer — and one misdemeanor, disorderly conduct.