Wisconsin man found guilty of sexual assault of child

A former Montello man was found guilty of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 years old in Columbia County.

Kyle J. Wilcox, 26, sat with his attorneys on Wednesday in the Columbia County Courthouse where the verdict was read by a member of the 12-person jury on the second and final day of his trial.

Wilcox was found guilty of having sexual contact with an 11-year-old in May 2022.

The criminal complaint in this case identifies a child of 11 who at the time told a friend that Wilcox touched their thighs and buttocks. That information was told to a school counselor, who was mandated to report it. The victim then spoke at the Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center, which led to Wilcox being charged with sexual assault of a child.

After the verdict was read, Judge Todd Hepler asked each of the 12 jurors if the guilty verdict was their verdict and all 12 responded it was their decision that Wilcox was guilty.

On the first day of the trial, a number of witnesses testified along with Wilcox and the victim all answering questions about the incident last year.

“You are the sole judges of the facts (in this case),” Hepler told the jurors.

Wilcox’s attorney Melvin Middleton delivered closing arguments on Wednesday morning before the jury was sent to deliberate the case. He advised the jury to use their collective experience with 11-year-olds to judge the credibility of the victim.

Middleton explained he doesn’t believe the victim is lying about what occurred at a home in Cambria; however, he said that the victim is “mistaken.”

When District Attorney Brenda Yaskal gave her closing statements she said there are two elements of the case. The first is that Wilcox made contact with the victim for sexual arousal or gratification and the second element is that the victim was under the age of 13 at the time.

She explained to the jury that the victim’s story has not changed since they first told someone about it eight months ago.

Wilcox was found guilty after pleading no contest in 2020 to expose a child to harmful material in Sauk County. In 2015 he was found guilty to causing mental harm to a child in Columbia County. As part of the 2015 sentencing, Wilcox was required to register as a sex offender.

A pre-sentence investigation was requested by Yaskal and ordered by Hepler. Hepler said the sentencing hearing will most likely be held in about eight weeks.

The Class B felony comes with a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, followed by up to 20 years of extended supervision. The charge has a repeater modifier attached to it which could lead to a harsher sentence as a repeat offender.