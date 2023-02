MORRISON, Ill. — A Wisconsin man sustained serious injuries after his vehicle collided with the back of a school bus Monday morning near Morrison.

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Monday near 17218 Lincoln Road, which is U.S. 30. According to the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office, the initial crash investigation determined Zane J. Gifford, 32, of Whitewater, Wisconsin, was traveling west on U.S. 30 when he rear ended a Morrison Community School District bus operated by RC Smith Transportation.

The bus was stopped in the westbound lane with red lights flashing while a child got on the bus at the time of the crash, according to a Whiteside County Sheriff's Office press release. Gifford sustained severe injuries and was airlifted by MedForce helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, Illinois.

One student on the bus was transported by CGH Ambulance to Morrison Community Hospital with suspected minor injuries. The bus driver and five other students on the bus were not injured.

Whiteside County deputies were assisted at the scene by the Illinois State Police, Morrison Police Department, Morrison Community Hospital Ambulance, Morrison Fire Department, CGH Ambulance, MedForce Helicopter, and Hunter's Towing.

