Wisconsin Parole Commission says it will fulfill Republican records requests after being accused of 'stonewalling'

The conservative effort to negatively target the Wisconsin Parole Commission under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has been ramping up over the last week.

Republican state Sens. Julian Bradley, of Franklin, and Van Wanggaard, of Racine, in a release Thursday accused the commission of sitting on public records requests they filed which they say have gone unfulfilled.

With the typical open records request remaining unfulfilled months after Wanggaard said it was filed, he accused the Parole Commission of "stonewalling" Republicans.

He also threatened "to invoke chairman powers" in order to acquire a listing of all people paroled since 2014. Wanggaard, a retired Racine Police officer, is now the chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections, under which the Parole Commission is organized, now says that it plans to fulfill Wanggaard's request by the end of this week.

In a tweet Monday, Wanggaard said "the Department of Corrections has responded for the first time in 4½ months, and expects to turn over the records by Friday. If not, expect me to take legal action to force their hand!"

In addition to a list of those paroled during Republican Gov. Scott Walker's second term and Evers' first, including "a breakdown of the underlying conviction(s)" for each person paroled, Wanggaard also requested:

All records related to a single prisoner — Douglas Balsewicz, whose parole was approved in spring but then revoked weeks later — since Jan. 1, 2019.

"The history of DOC policy changes on revocation; including old versions of DOC revocation handbooks."

Asked for comment on the alleged "stonewalling" in fulfilling the request from Wanggaard and Bradley, DOC Communications Director John Beard said in an email to a reporter: "The Department of Corrections responds to 3,500-4,000 record requests each year, which it responds to as soon as practicable. Requests for very large number of records spanning multiple years, such as 'the history of DOC policy changes on revocation' and 'old versions of DOC revocation handbooks' can take longer to fulfill.'"

Parole numbers under Evers not abnormal

In recent weeks, Republicans, fueled by WisconsinRightNow.com's reporting, have been on an election year attack criticizing the Parole Commission under Evers for paroling convicted murderers and rapists who had already spent decades in prison for their crimes.

After GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels last week called on Evers to cease paroles until the end of the year, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported: "Since Evers took office in 2019, the commission has approved 461 discretionary parole grants ... Between 2011 and 2018, when former Republican Gov. Walker was in office, the commission granted 663 discretionary releases, or 47.5% of the total. Of those who received a discretionary parole since Evers took office, 78 offenders — or 16% of the total paroled — have absconded, been accused of new crimes, or were sent back to prison, according to commission data. During Walker's administration, 81% of those who received discretionary parole reoffended or absconded."

There have been far fewer paroles under Walker and Evers than under previous governors, in part because of the "Truth In Sentencing" laws the state Legislature put in place in 2000, effectively making it impossible for anyone imprisoned after 2000 to get early release from prison.

More than 5,000 paroles were granted when Jim Doyle, a Democrat, was governor from 2003-2011, according to Journal Sentinel reporting. When Republican Tommy Thompson was governor from 1987-2001, the commission OK'd more than 23,000 discretionary paroles.

