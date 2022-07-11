Wisconsin school bus driver faces multiple child sexual assault charges

A Walworth County school bus driver is facing several charges of first degree sexual assault/contact of a child under the age of 13 and exposing a child to harmful material.

The now former driver, Matthew J. Gribben, 39, of Elkhorn, had been a driver for the Delavan-Darien School District and had been employed by Dousman Transport Company.

Gribben is facing four counts of first degree child sexual assault/sexual contact with a child under the age of 13 and two counts of of exposing a child to harmful material, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Circuit Court.

The first count alleges that Gribben had sexual contact with an 8-year-old between Aug. 1, 2019 and June 28, 2022, and the second count alleges that he had sexual contact with a 7-year-old child between Aug. 1, 2019 and June 28, 2022.

A third count alleges that Gribben had had sexual contact with another 8-year-old child between Aug. 1, 2019 and June 28, 2022.

The fourth count alleges Gribben exposed an 8-year-old child to harmful material between Aug. 1, 2019 and June 28, 2022, and a fifth count alleges that he exposed an 11-year-old child to harmful material between Aug. 1, 2019 and June 28, 2022.

A sixth count alleges that Gribben had sexual contact with a 10-year-old child between May 7, 2018 and Feb. 28, 2020.

According to the criminal complaint officers from the City of Delavan Police Department spoke with Gribben at the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, June 28, in which he allegedly reported to police that he worked as a school bus driver in Walworth County transporting students to school from their homes.

Gribben allegedly admitted to engaging in inappropriate behavior with children and that he would occasionally touch some of the students on their buttocks and that he showed pornography to two elementary school students.

The criminal complaint alleges that Gribben admitted that there was an incident that occurred during the 2019-2020 school year in which he tapped an 8-year-old female student on the butt, and the student responded by saying something like "Hey, what's going on."

According to the criminal complaint, Gribben reported another incident that allegedly occurred during the 2021-2022 school year in which a 7-year-old female student had been waiting at the front of the bus for her parents to pick her up, and he reached out and touched her buttocks.

Gribben reported another alleged incident that occurred during the 2019-2022 school year in which he supposedly showed an 11-year-old female student a Halloween-themed pornographic video on the bus and touched her buttocks at least one time.

The criminal complaint alleges that Gribben reported that during the 2019-2020 school year that he showed a pornographic video on his phone to an 11-year-old female student with a cognitive disability.

Gribben also allegedly described an incident in which a 10-year-old female was staying at a residence that he was living at with his adult brother on High Street in the City of Delavan.

He allegedly reported that he came home late from work, showered and enter the bedroom where the 10-year-old female was sleeping and placed his penis in the palm of her hand for about five seconds and then walked away. He said the female did not wake up during the incident.

A lieutenant from the City of Delavan Police Department allegedly reported that Gribben's brother previously admitted that he sexually assaulted the girl at their residence in January or February of 2020. However, the girl's mother allegedly reported that she had not seen Gribben's brother since the fall of 2019.

According to the criminal complaint, Gribben allegedly reported that there were several other female students who he had touched on the bus but could not remember their names.

The criminal complaint does not list the school district for which Gribben drove a school bus, but a Delavan-Darien School District press release obtained by the Lake Geneva Regional News states that "On Monday, June 27, 2022, Delavan-Darien School District officials were notified by Dousman Transport Company regarding inappropriate behaviors by one of their bus drivers."

Larry Kirkley, president of Dousman Transport Company, confirmed that Gribben is the suspect listed in both the criminal complaint and press release.

"There is an ongoing investigation involving that individual with the allegations," Kirkley said. "I don't know the specific charges, but I can tell you they do relate."

Kirkley said Gribben is no longer employed with the Dousman Transport Company.

"I want to clarify that Matthew Gribben is a former employee of ours," Kirkley said. "He is not an active employee. He is not on leave. He is not suspended. He has been terminated."

Representatives Dousman Transport Company has notified the Delavan-Darien School District of the alleged incidents, and the Delavan Police Department has notified the school district of the investigation.

The press release said that all the families that were involved in the alleged incidents were notified.

"These sorts of alleged behaviors are completely unacceptable, extremely disappointing and will not be tolerated by the Delavan-Darien School District," according to a statement in the press release. "The safety of all students is our top priority. Our students are our future, and it is our job to ensure they receive a safe transportation. We will not stand for this."

The Delavan-Darien School District did not respond to the Regional News for comment for this story.

First degree child sexual assault/sexual contact with a child is a Class B felony punishable up to 60 years in prison, and exposing a child to harmful material is a Class I felony punishable up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.