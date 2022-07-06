Wisconsin Supreme Court rules that sex trafficking victim can argue she was justified in killing man who trafficked her

Chrystul Kizer appears in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Friday, June 25, 2021, for a status hearing.
In an opinion delivered Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Wisconsin ruled in favor of Chrystul Kizer, the now-21-year-old accused of killing the Kenosha man who had been sex trafficking her and other girls.
No one disputes that Kizer in
June 2018 shot and killed Randall Volar III, who authorities say was soon to be arrested for sex crimes against children prior to his death.
Kizer's defense team has aimed to build a defense around the allegations that Volar had abused and trafficked Kizer, a defense the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office has aimed to disallow by appealing a Court of Appeals decision to the Supreme Court. The defense had initially been disallowed by a Kenosha County Circuit Court judge, but the Court of Appeals overturned that decision.
But now, in the 4-3 decision delivered Wednesday morning, the state's high court has ruled in favor of Kizer. As such, she will be able to use "an affirmative defense for any offense committed as a direct result" of having been trafficked at her upcoming trial.
In an atypical vote for the state's high court, three liberal-backed justices were joined by
conservative-backed Justice Rebecca Bradley in the majority opinion. Dissenting were three conservative-backed justices, including Justice Brian Hagedorn, the most common swing vote of the seven justices.
Kizer Court
Chrystul Kizer waits to appear in Kenosha County Circuit Court Friday for a status hearing. Kizer was 17 when she was charged in June 2018 with with first-degree intentional homicide, arson and auto theft. She allegedly shot and killed Randall Volar III, 34, before setting his Kenosha home on fire and fleeing in his car. Volar would likely have been charged in connection with filming sex with underage girls — including Kizer — on the day she killed him, according to police.
Chrystul Kizer appears in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Friday, June 25, 2021, for a status hearing.
Chrystul Kizer speaks with Public Defender Jennifer Bias after her status hearing in Kenosha County Circuit Court Friday.
Chrystul Kizer waits to appear in Kenosha County Circuit Court Friday for a status hearing. Kizer was 17 when she was charged in June 2018 with with first-degree intentional homicide, arson and auto theft. She allegedly shot and killed Randall Volar III, 34, before setting his Kenosha home on fire and fleeing in his car.
Chrystul Kizer, second from left, appears in Kenosha County Circuit Court Friday, June 25, 2021, for a status hearing. She is flanked by defense attorneys Jennifer Bias and Gregory Holdahl. District Attorney Michael Graveley and Assistant District Attorney Zachery Brost are shown at right at the prosecution’s table. Volar’s father, Randall, is right in the gallery. Kizer was 17 when she was charged in June 2018 with with first-degree intentional homicide, arson and auto theft. She allegedly shot and killed Randall Volar III, 34, before setting his Kenosha home on fire and fleeing in his car.
Judge David P. Wilk presides as Chrystul Kizer appears in Kenosha County Circuit Court Friday for a status hearing.
Randall Volar, Randall Volar III’s father, listens to proceedings as Chrystul Kizer appears in Kenosha County Circuit Court Friday for a status hearing.
Chrystul Kizer walks past District Attorney Michael Graveley in Kenosha County Circuit Court Friday June 25, 2021, before her status hearing. Kizer was 17 when she was charged in June 2018 with with first-degree intentional homicide, arson and auto theft. She allegedly shot and killed Randall Volar III, 34, before setting his Kenosha home on fire and fleeing in his car.
Randall Volar, Randall Volar III’s father, center, his mother, left, and Randall Volar Sr.'s wife Debbie Volar, right, listen to proceedings as Chrystul Kizer appears in Kenosha County Circuit Court Friday June 25, 2021 for a status hearing.
District Attorney Michael Graveley says that the state will appeal a recent decision in the case of Chrystul Kizer as she appears in Kenosha County Circuit Court Friday June 25, 2021 for a status hearing. Kizer was 17 when she was charged in June 2018 with with first-degree intentional homicide, arson and auto theft. She allegedly shot and killed Randall Volar III, 34, before setting his Kenosha home on fire and fleeing in his car. Volar would likely have been charged in connection with filming sex with underage girls — including Kizer — on the day she killed him, according to police. A recent appellate court ruling found that she may be able to use an affirmative defense open to sex trafficking victims arguing that her actions were directly related to being a victim. District Attorney Michael Graveley said in curt that the state plans to appeal that decision to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Another status conference was set for October 29. Jailed for two years, Kizer was released on a $400,000 bond posted by the Chicago Community Bond Fund with support of the Chrystul Kizer Defense Committee. Kizer, whose case has drawn national attention, has written Judge Wilk that she is willing to take a plea deal to plead guilty to felony murder and bail jumping, with a maximum prison sentence of 15 years. a conviction of first-degree homicide could mean a life sentence in prison. Nearly 1.5 million people have signed an online petition calling for charges against her to be dropped. / Mark Hertzberg for The Kenosha News
Chrystul Kizer, left, appears in Kenosha County Circuit Court on June 25 for a status hearing. Kizer was 17 when she was charged in June 2018 with first-degree intentional homicide, arson and auto theft in the death of Randall Volar III. Defense attorney Gregory Holdahl is next to her.
