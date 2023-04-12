Critical fire danger has southern and most of central Wisconsin under a “red flag warning” from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday is predicted to be the warmest day of the year, with highs cracking 80 for the first time across southern Wisconsin, southwest winds at 15 to 25 miles per hour and gusting to 35 mph, sunshine and low humidity, with no chance for rain.

High fire risk is expected to continue Thursday and Friday, with similar weather forecast, before chances for showers return over the weekend and temperatures plunge to a high below 50 on Sunday.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday morning rates all counties in southern Wisconsin and all counties in central Wisconsin, except for the far eastern counties, under “extreme” risk for fires.

The DNR has suspended burn permits in many counties and is asking the public to avoid all outdoor burning.

Northern Wisconsin is not under high fire risk because of snow cover.

On windy, dry days, embers from any fire, especially burn piles and campfires, can easily get out of control and cause a wildfire.

