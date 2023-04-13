Critical fire danger continues for much of Wisconsin Thursday after wildfires caused evacuations and closed majors highways in parts of the state on Wednesday, authorities said.

A “red flag warning” is in effect again for the southern two-thirds of Wisconsin from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said Thursday.

The counties are Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, La Crosse, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Portage, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Vernon, Walworth, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Washington, Winnebago and Wood.

The DNR again rates those counties as being under “extreme” risk for fires, continues to prohibit burning with all DNR-issued burning permits and asks people to avoid all outdoor burning.

Campfires, ashes from fireplaces, outdoor grills, smoking, chainsaws, off-road vehicles or other small engines have the potential to throw a spark, ignite a fire and spread quickly.

Northern Wisconsin is not under high fire risk because of snow cover, and some roads in Bayfield and Sawyer counties were closed Wednesday due to flooding as the heavy snowpack melted in the spring heat wave, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported.

After highs cracked 80 for the first time this year on Wednesday, Thursday again is predicted to feature highs in the 80s across southern Wisconsin, with southwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusting to 30 mph, sunshine and low humidity, with no chance for rain.

High fire risk is expected to continue Friday, with similar weather forecast, before showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday and Saturday night, and temperatures plunge to a high below 50 on Sunday

On windy, dry days, embers from any fire, especially burn piles and campfires, can easily get out of control and cause a wildfire.

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in response to the elevated wildfire conditions.

“Although northern Wisconsin still has considerable snow cover, the danger is extreme across much of the state today,” Evers said in a statement. “This executive order will give the Department of Natural Resources the ability to have all available resources ready to be quickly dispatched at critical moments to keep fires small and minimize damage.”

The DNR has requested wildfire suppression support from the Wisconsin National Guard due to the elevated fire danger across much of the state.

The executive order helps in rapidly mobilizing the Army National Guard’s Blackhawk helicopters to areas of the state in most need of aerial fire suppression resources.

The executive order also directs all state agencies to assist in wildfire prevention, response, and recovery efforts.

The DNR said it responded to 21 wildfires that burned more than 2,500 acres on Wednesday, including fires in Juneau and Jackson counties that resulted in the mobilization of a DNR incident management team. Nearly 80 wildfires have occurred in the last week.

The Jack Pine Fire in Juneau County burned an estimated 100 acres and is contained. The DNR and Fort McCoy are managing the 2,800-acre Arcadia Fire that closed highways in Jackson County.

The Juneau County fire began in Necedah, about 90 miles north of Madison, the DNR said.

Several structures were in the fire’s path and an evacuation center was opened at the Veteran’s Hall in Necedah. No injuries have been reported.

The Red Cross said its evacuation center in Necedah closed at 11 p.m., while the Salvation Army provided hotel rooms for eight households for the night.

The Red Cross said five buildings were destroyed by fire, and air quality testing will be conducted Thursday morning.

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.

“The fire is burning in oak, jack pine and grass,” DNR said in a statement Wednesday. “Fire crews are making progress by using engines and dozers to build containment lines. Blackhawk helicopters are making several drops to minimize fire intensity and reinforce these areas.”

The Red Cross said it also assisted 13 people in Milwaukee after high winds caused a house fire to spread to additional houses, with four residences destroyed, some with multiple units.

In Jackson County near Black River Falls, smoke from the Arcadia Fire closed Interstate 94 shortly after 5 p.m., with traffic detoured using Highway 27 and I-90. I-94 re-opened shortly after 11 p.m., DOT reported.

Highway 12 also was closed in that area due to smoke from the fire, with Highway 27 also used for that detour.

At about 6:15 a.m. Thursday, DOT said the fire was contained, but eastbound Highway 12 remains closed.

At about 8:20 a.m., DOT said fire closed Highway 12 in Monroe County between Highway O and Highway EW, with traffic detoured.

Photos: The 1871 Peshtigo Fire Peshtigo Fire Peshtigo marker, 1951 Peshtigo Fire 092321_peshtigo_12-09292021085314 Peshtigo Fire 092321_peshtigo_04-09232021153246 Peshtigo Fire Peshtigo Fire 092321_peshtigo_11-09232021153246 Peshtigo Fire 092321_peshtigo_05-09232021153246 092321_peshtigo_02-09232021153246 Peshtigo Fire 092321_peshtigo_10-09232021153246 Peshtigo Fire Peshtigo Fire Historical marker Museum Peshtigo Fire