The CrossFit Games, which bring about 50,000 athletes and spectators to Madison each year, will not return in 2024.

Officials with Destination Madison confirmed Saturday that this will be the last year for the event in Madison, which has hosted the games since 2017.

CrossFit had said they would move the games in 2024, but reversed course earlier this year and said they would stay in Madison.

It was not immediately known where the CrossFit Games would be held next year. In 2022, when it looked likely that the games would move out of Madison, Birmingham, Alabama was talked about as the preferred choice.

The games had previously been played in Carson, California.

A spokesman for CrossFit Games said an announcement about the 2024 location would be made after this year's games end. A statement released by CrossFit said the goal is to expose new people to CrossFit.

This year's games start Tuesday at Alliant Energy Center and other places around Madison.

“When we landed the Games in 2017 for a three-year run, we knew we were in for an exciting time. The passion of the athletes and spectators for Madison, and Madison’s embrace of the Games, sparked CrossFit to double that length of time for an astounding six championships,” Jamie Patrick, vice president of convention sales, sports and services for the Madison Area Sports Commission said in a release. “This final Madison Games promises some of the most intense competitions and enthusiastic crowds the sport has ever seen.”

Photos: CrossFit Games 2022