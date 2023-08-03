The CrossFit Games officially kicked off for a final time in Madison Wednesday afternoon as thousands of spectators and athletes — representing countries from around the world — congregated at a temporary stadium erected on the Alliant Energy Center campus for the event's opening ceremonies.

Teams from South Korea to Portugal and Uruguay paraded through the stadium with flag bearers in a format reminiscent of the Olympic Games. F-35s flew over the stadium at the conclusion of the national anthem.

But the questions for some spectators — some of whom had only recently heard the news, announced last week, that the games would not return to Madison in 2024 — were where will the games go and why they are leaving town.

CrossFit general manager Dave Castro answered during a Wednesday evening press conference, saying the decision to leave Madison was made in an effort to scale the business.

"Replicating a format or a venue or a games event like this is not incredibly scalable, especially when you talk about overseas venues," said Castro, saying he hopes to bring the games to Brazil or Europe one day. "Having a new look, a new venue, a new city, is the right move for the future of the sport."

While the games have been in Madison since 2017 with the exception of the pandemic year of 2020, CrossFit intended to move the games away from Madison a few years ago, Castro said. The games bring about 50,000 people to the city every year and create an estimated $12 million local economic impact.

CrossFit CEO Don Faul also announced at the press conference that the CrossFit Games would return to ESPN platforms, with the network broadcasting the games starting Thursday.

'Partner in growing the games'

Madison has played host to CrossFit's expansion since 2017 and its return from the COVID-19 pandemic, said Heather Lawrence, director of sport operations at CrossFit. But she added that CrossFit has already made use of a wide range of physical features throughout the city.

"Madison has truly been a partner in growing the games," Lawrence said in an interview. "And so over the last six years of competition here ... our footprint (has) grown within how we use all the natural features around Madison or our incredible Capitol event last year right downtown."

This year, all the CrossFit Games events are being held on the Alliant Energy Center campus, including 5K runs through adjacent Quann Park and bike races. But the event over the years has used paths along Madison's lakes for runs, held kayaking and paddle boarding in the lakes, and swimming at UW-Madison's aquatics center.

"Over the years we have taken advantage of everything." Lawrence said. "We've kind of done it all ... this year what we're doing over the next few days is celebrating our time here."

Chance to explore

But for some opening ceremony attendees, this year's games in Madison were their first look at the competition and a chance to explore the city.

Iga Prokopowicz, of London, who is also Finnish and Polish and attended university in Maastricht, Netherlands, said she was excited to see athletes from Finland and Poland who had advanced to this stage of the games. She was also curious to see how the female side of the competition would play out with the absence of Australian Tia-Claire Toomey, who has won the event six straight times from 2017 through 2022 but won't be competing this year after having a baby.

"I wanted to spot some celebrities, CrossFit celebrities," said Prokopowicz, who was also planning to explore the city Wednesday evening.

Luke Fongenie, also of London, said he recently started CrossFit and would have not previously thought he would travel so far to see the games. Now, he has a new appreciation for the games and enjoys watching the weightlifting competitions.

"Just to see it up front, up close and personal is really, really cool for me," Fongenie said. "I started CrossFit a couple of years ago, and I think, you know, the fact that you can partake in it gives you an appreciation for just how talented what all the athletes do here is."

Reason to visit

Some spectators braved the midday heat and competed against one another on rowing machines under the U.S. Army tent. Others did squatting exercises in a makeshift outdoor gym, purchased CrossFit barbells or volunteered to fill bags with sand after being offered free merchandise for their labor.

Abby Huested and Nick Luz, both of Boston, were visiting the CrossFit Games for the first time. Huested said they decided to come to the games in part because it was their last in Madison.

“We’ve always wanted to come (to the games), and we heard that it was going to be the last year in Madison, so we had to get out here,” Huested said.

Luz, who is a coach at a CrossFit gym in Boston, said the games gave them a reason to explore Wisconsin, and he said games being hosted at this time of year in Birmingham, Alabama — the previously floated new home of the games — or Texas would be too hot.

"(The games) give us an excuse to come here and experience Wisconsin, Madison, Milwaukee, those areas," he said.

While the CrossFit competitions started on Tuesday for teenagers and older athletes, other individual and team competitions will begin on Thursday and run through Sunday, when the winners, or "Fittest on Earth," will be crowned.

Photos: CrossFit Games in Madison