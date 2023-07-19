There may be yet another reason to hate on one of the state’s most despised arachnids.

UW-Madison researchers have found that black-legged ticks, commonly referred to as deer ticks, can harbor transmissible amounts of prions, the protein particle that causes chronic wasting disease in white-tailed deer.

The study of prions in ticks did not determine if ticks have actually spread CWD to other deer, but it is providing new insight and could help biologists improve the management of the fatal neurological disease that has spread throughout the state’s prized wild deer herd and on several deer farms and hunting ranches.

While many studies have been centered around prion-contaminated soil around common feeding areas, Heather Inzalaco, a researcher in the Wisconsin Cooperative Wildlife Research Unit of UW–Madison’s Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology, set out to determine other potential means of transmission.

Ticks, which feed on the blood of animals, seemed like a likely culprit, considering that the most common non-aggressive social behavior that deer engage in involves grooming one another.

“Our study shows the potential risk that ticks feeding on CWD-positive deer present to healthy deer, given social-grooming behaviors of deer,” Inzalaco said Tuesday. “In our study we provide an estimate of infectivity of ticks if a healthy deer were to consume one that is feeding on a deer with CWD. Based on our calculations and the samples we analyzed, ticks may present a risk of transmission of CWD in this capacity.”

The study did not include wood ticks or lone star ticks, the state’s other primary tick species. Inzalaco said a next step in the research, depending on grant funding, would be to determine if the disease has been spread to deer via ticks.

Since CWD was first discovered in Iowa County in 2002 from a deer harvested in November 2001, the state Department of Natural Resources and researchers have studied ways to mitigate the spread of the disease. The efforts have included mass harvests to lower the density of certain animal populations and prohibiting movement of deer carcasses out of areas where CWD has been found. The DNR also bans the feeding or baiting of deer in areas with CWD because deer will congregate around a shared food source and infected deer can spread the disease to healthy deer.

The new research on ticks adds another layer of concern to CWD that has infected deer in some of the state’s most prime deer-hunting locations. In 2022, deer tested positive for CWD in a record 31 counties, including for the first time in Buffalo, Langlade and Waupaca counties.

Deer ticks, which serve as the vector of the bacteria that cause Lyme disease, are present throughout Wisconsin and have a two- to three-year life cycle, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Deer serve as key sources of blood for ticks and are important to tick survival and movement to new areas.

The UW-Madison study, published in the journal Nature, began with researchers working in a lab feeding ticks CWD-infected blood. Inzalaco was able to determine that ticks can not only carry the prions in their blood meal, they can also carry enough of the agent to potentially infect another animal with CWD.

After seeing that the phenomenon was possible in the lab, the study moved to the wild. Inzalaco partnered with the DNR to study ticks collected from deer that hunters harvested and submitted for CWD testing. Of the 176 deer with ticks she studied, 15 of the deer were also positive for CWD. Inzalaco took the ticks from the infected deer and tested the blood they contained to quantify the amount of prion the ticks harbored.

She determined that wild ticks, which can stay on one bite for up to 14 days “during which time there is rapid engorgement,” did carry transmissible levels of prions — just like those in the lab — making them potential transmitters of the disease.

“They’re just like a little CWD Tic Tac that are possibly being eaten by the deer,” Inzalaco said.

Deer hunting is one of the state’s most celebrated traditions and adds more than $1 billion to the state’s economy, according to DNR estimates. In the 2022 season, which includes the traditional nine-day gun season in November and the archery and crossbow season, 795,072 licenses were sold to hunters from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and 21 countries.

Hunters registered 203,295 deer during the 2022 gun deer season — 98,397 with antlers and 104,898 without — while bow hunters harvested more than 301,000 deer statewide.

While it isn’t practical to treat all wild deer with tick preventatives, researchers believe better land stewardship could help manage tick populations, which in turn could reduce the spread of CWD and make for a healthier herd.