Dairyland Power to purchase RockGen gas plant in Cambridge

Spokeswoman Katie Thomson said Thursday that Dairyland remains committed to building the 625-megawatt Nemadji Trail Energy Center, which the company says will enable it to transition away from coal.

“Both RockGen and NTEC can serve as bridging resources towards a lower-carbon future,” Thomson said. “They will support renewable energy and provide reliable electricity in all weather conditions.”

Opponents, including Clean Wisconsin and the Sierra Club, say the plant will deplete groundwater, destroy wetlands and pump heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere.

The groups cited a recent report from an international panel of scientists who warn that the world cannot avoid the worst impacts of climate while continuing to build fossil fuel infrastructure.

Completed in 2001 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court denied a challenge from area residents concerned about its environmental impact, the RockGen plant was one of two Starwood acquired from Calpine in 2019. It was recommissioned last year to burn oil as a backup fuel.

The plant generated enough electricity to power about 54,000 typical Wisconsin homes last year, according to the federal Energy Information Administration. That was down slightly from 2019, it’s peak year, when it emitted more than 280,000 tons of carbon dioxide.

