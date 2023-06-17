Dane County has become a sanctuary for transgender and nonbinary people, and Madison might soon follow suit.

The Dane County Board passed a resolution early Friday to become a sanctuary city. A similar resolution will be introduced at Tuesday’s Madison City Council meeting.

Dozens of people spoke at the County Board meeting, including transgender individuals and allies. Some who supported the resolution talked about a growing number of incidents of hate against the transgender community and the need for support. The measure also faced opponents, some citing religious reasons and concerns over gender reassignment surgery, particularly for children.

AJ Hardie, program director for the Outreach LGBTQ+ Community Center, said Dane County is already a sanctuary in some ways, unlike his home state of North Carolina, which is passing anti-LGBTQ legislation.

“I am overjoyed to see the Dane County Board take up this resolution,” he said.

In Dane County, the sanctuary designation largely means showing support for the transgender and nonbinary communities.

The county’s resolution and the city’s proposed resolution mirror each other, and entail the following provisions for transgender and nonbinary people:

Protection from any legislation the state may pass penalizing seekers, providers, or proponents of gender-affirming care. The term “gender-affirming care” refers to puberty blockers, hormones and surgery.

Urging law enforcement to make enforcing such laws its lowest priority.

“Dane County values its transgender and nonbinary residents and vigorously opposes measures that would allow legal violence toward trans people in accessing gender-affirming care or expression,” the resolution states.

The vote supporting the resolution was 25-1 after a five-hour meeting, with Sup. Jeff Weigand, 20th District, voting against it. Sups. Tim Kiefer, 25th District, Dave Ripp, 29th District, and Patrick Downing, 30th District, abstained.

Many cities became sanctuary cities for undocumented immigrants in the last couple decades, meaning they supported the immigrants and limited cooperation with federal authorities seeking to deport them.

A growing number of cities have become sanctuary cities for the LGBTQ+ community in recent years.

LGBTQ+ sanctuaries seek to protect the rights of people in the LGBTQ+ community, safeguarding things like marriage equality and gender-affirming care from any legislation that would seek to criminalize them.

The Madison City Council’s resolution has 14 sponsors including Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

ike the county’s, focuses specifically on the rights of transgender and nonbinary people to gender-affirming health care. It also would require law enforcement to make the enforcement of laws imposing punishments on “any person or organization that seeks, provides, receives or helps someone to receive gender-affirming care such as puberty blockers, hormones or surgery” the department’s lowest priority.

The mayor and City Council “firmly state their commitment to protecting transgender and nonbinary individuals” and believe “that access to health care is a fundamental right and all people in Madison and the State of Wisconsin should have access to all health care, including gender affirming care,” the resolution states.

The American Civil Liberties Union is tracking 491 anti-LGBTQ+ bills across the nation, none of which are in Wisconsin. The ACLU noted on its website that while not all of these will become law, they still pose a threat to the LGBTQ+ community.

Wisconsin has statutes in place prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation but does not offer protections against discrimination based on gender identity.

Data collected by the UCLA School of Law Williams Institute estimates that about 14,000 transgender people in Wisconsin lack employment protections based on gender identity, 6,000 are unprotected in education, 21,000 lack protections in public accommodations, and 19,000 lack protections in housing.

The City Council resolution notes a “hostile environment” within the state for LGBTQ+ individuals and seeks to create a haven from that.