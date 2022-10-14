 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dane County deputy fatally shoots person at Windsor motel, authorities say

A Dane County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a person at a village of Windsor motel Thursday night, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said.

The deputy shot the person after they “made contact with a vehicle” at the Super 8 hotel on the 4500 block of Lake Circle at 6:10 p.m., the DOJ said in a statement.

The person later died at the hospital. No law enforcement personnel were injured.

The deputy involved has been put on leave, the DOJ said.

No information was available about what led up to the shooting, the identities of those involved or how many times the deputy fired their weapon.

DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation. It is common for the DOJ to investigate police shootings, as state law requires an outside agency to conduct such investigations.

DOJ will “review evidence and determine the facts of this incident” before turning its findings over to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

