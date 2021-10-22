Dane County deputy fires gun after being stabbed by ‘suspicious person’ who then flees, authorities say

A Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy fired their gun Thursday night after being stabbed by a “suspicious person” they were checking on at a Cross Plains park, and that person then fled, authorities reported.

The deputy, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries that weren't life threatening, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, which handles investigations into officer-involved shootings.

The DCI statement did not say how many shots the deputy fired, if the person who stabbed the deputy was hit, or provide any information on the age or sex of the stabber. DCI didn't respond to a query seeking that information.

The incident began about 8:15 p.m. when the deputy saw a "suspicious person" while on a routine patrol of Festge Park in Cross Plains. The deputy contacted the person, who stabbed the deputy with an edged weapon. The deputy then fired their weapon and the stabber ran, DCI said.

Authorities were continuing to search for the stabber prior to daybreak Friday, with the Sheriff’s Office leading the investigation in the search for the subject.

DCI said it is continuing to review evidence and determine what happened and will turn over its reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes. No further information was being released.

Highway 14 between Highway KP and South Valley Road was closed until about 2:15 a.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

