Dane County eases restrictions on gatherings in new COVID-19 order

“This order loosens restrictions on important parts of daily life, and I am hopeful that we are able to continue on this path as we move into spring,” Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, said in a statement. “As we cautiously adjust our orders in recognition of improving conditions, and as we vaccinate more people, we will continue to monitor where we stand. As we saw in the fall, things can change quickly and we all need to do our part to prevent disease spread,” continued Heinrich.