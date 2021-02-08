Dane County eases restrictions on gatherings in new COVID-19 order

A new COVID-19 order by Public Health Madison and Dane County loosens restrictions on some gatherings and activities.
The order, to take effect Wednesday, allows gatherings of up to 50 people inside and 150 people outside if food and drink is not provided. The limits are 25 people inside and 100 people outside if food and drink are offered. Physical distancing and face coverings are required inside.
The order requires face masks outdoors when people are at gatherings or more than 50 people or while participating in a sporting event, including drills, practices, scrimmages, games or competitions, unless the sport is played individually, or played with physical distancing at all times.
The previous order allowed gatherings of up to 10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.
The new order also updates requirements for face coverings, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, specifying cloth face coverings with two or more layers and not allowing bandanas, single layer neck gaiters and ski masks.
Games and competitions are now allowed for all sports, with face coverings generally required. Physical distancing is required except when people are actively participating in the sport.
Sports that cannot maintain physical distancing are limited to 25 people indoors and 100 outdoors, not including employees. Sports must have policies on hygiene, cleaning policy and protective measures.
The new order removes a limit on childcare and four-year old kindergarten groups to 15, but indoor youth settings must still follow gathering limits.
Under the new order, temporary retail stores are able to operate under the same requirements as permanent retail stores.
“This order loosens restrictions on important parts of daily life, and I am hopeful that we are able to continue on this path as we move into spring,” Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, said in a statement. “As we cautiously adjust our orders in recognition of improving conditions, and as we vaccinate more people, we will continue to monitor where we stand. As we saw in the fall, things can change quickly and we all need to do our part to prevent disease spread,” continued Heinrich.
The new order is the 13th by the city-county health department said the COVID-19 pandemic began. When the 12th one was issued Jan. 11, the county had a seven-day average of 213 new COVID-19 cases per day, and 71 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.
Now, the seven-day case average is 107 and there are 63 people hospitalized with COVID-19. More than 11% of the county population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The previous order, which expires Wednesday, allowed outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people, with physical distancing, double the number from before. It allowed competition in "low-risk sports," with physical distancing maintained "to the greatest extent possible and in compliance with gathering limits."
Low-risk sports generally are individual sports such as swimming, skiing, golf and cross-country with little or no shared equipment.
Under the new order, provisions are unchanged for schools, continuing education and higher education institutions, industry-specific requirements, health care, public health, human service, infrastructure, manufacturing, government, and religious entities and groups.
The new order continues several requirements, including:
•Face coverings are required in enclosed buildings and outdoors at a restaurant or tavern.
•Businesses are limited to 50% of approved building capacity.
•Indoor seating at taverns is not allowed but customers can enter to order, pick-up or pay for food or beverage.