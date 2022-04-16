Dane County Farmers' Market enters its 50th year and returns to Capitol Square

Jonathan Barry just wanted a place to sell the onions, potatoes, sweet corn and tomatoes he grew on his farm near Mount Horeb.

For about two years the town of Primrose farmer played cat and mouse with the city's parking enforcement team as he set up his stand in front of the former Ella's Deli on State Street.

But in 1972, Barry set out to a find a new spot and, with the help of city, state, Dane County Extension and local businesses leaders, helped create what would become one of Madison's signature events.

We know it today as the Dane County Farmers' Market, only back then, nearly 50 years ago, it was just called the Farmers' Market and didn't wrap around Capitol Square.

Instead, just a handful of vendors showed up on that first Saturday. Barry and the market's website say there were just five initial vendors, but a Wisconsin State Journal story said there were 10. Regardless of the number, they set up their stands in the driveway just below the steps of the state Capitol facing Monona Avenue, which is now Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The event, which launched on Sept. 30 as a four-week experiment, drew an estimated 3,000 customers, which overwhelmed, surprised and encouraged the farmers who came with bushels of apples, loads of pumpkins, jars of honey and other produce.

"The farmers thought they'd gone to heaven," Barry recalled last week by phone from the same 85-acre farm he owned 50 years ago. "The community was really ready for it, but farmers needed a little reassurance of success before they would come in."

The success quickly grew and began creeping around the Square. Today, there are 230 member vendors and 32 on the waiting list. And just like that first Saturday, this year's first outdoor market of the year was brisk, and tomatoes were in season.

Long underwear wasn't overkill Saturday as temperatures began in the upper 20s and rose to just 37 degrees by 10 a.m. as the largest producer-only market in the country kicked off another season.

With the 49 vendors who showed up, there was a good cross section of what the market typically offers. There were cheese curds, fried cheese and string cheese. Honey, maple syrup and jars of jams and jellies were in abundance, as were the cookies, scones, croissants, empanadas and loaves of bread. Alsum Sweet Corn, of Randolph, was in its usual spot along East Mifflin Street, but instead of ears of corn there were quarts of corn chowder and free warm samples.

Don Uselman, 68, of Don's Produce in Arena, who has been selling at the market for 45 years, had bags of potatoes harvested last fall that he placed in storage over the winter. Joe Landis of Fungi Farmers offered up lion's mane, shiitake and oyster mushrooms grown in a barn in Pardeeville. Over on East Main Street, the Canopy Gardens stand looked like a fall bonanza. It included a wide variety of tomatoes and bins piled high with green cucumbers, all grown in a three-quarter of an acre family greenhouse that can hold 8,000 plants. The farm is 162 miles to the north in Antigo.

"The amount of people that come here is substantial compared to anywhere else," said Renae Marsh, 27, who left her home at 2 a.m. with her father, Pete Augustyn, in order to be set up by 6:30 a.m. "Everybody here is very supportive of local and buying local. We feel the support, and that's why we drive so far to come here."

As the season progresses, the market, held each Saturday between now and early November, can draw up to 20,000 people and virtually every vendor.

This is where country and city folk mingle and where the offerings throughout the year can also include fresh brussels sprouts and flowers grown by Hmong farmers in Dane County, cherries from the Door County Peninsula, piles of vegetables, racks of hanging baskets of flowers, grass-fed beef, free-range chicken, duck and goose eggs, and some of the best cheese in the world.

Restaurateurs frequently shop the market, while advocacy groups have found the market to be a prime spot to argue their points on the Second Coming, abortion, clean water and the construction of high-voltage power lines. On Saturday, there were stands in opposition to having F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field, a table from the Libertarian Party and another manned by Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, who was appointed last year by Gov. Tony Evers and will have his first election this fall.

But the main focus for most at the market is the food, some of which is consumed on-site.

"It's just a wonderful Madison experience," said Jamie Bugel, the market's manager. "We're just really glad to be such an integral part of the community."

In the early years, farmers relied on the Chamber of Commerce and the other agencies for financial support and advice and paid a small fee to sell their goods. In the first full season in 1973, farmers by the dozens parked overnight to secure the best spot on the Square, but a year later Barry, the market's manager, issued season passes for the stalls in an effort to organize the event. Now, producers are members of an organized co-op with nine elected members who serve on the board of directors.

The market has also expanded to beyond Capitol Square. A Wednesday morning market, which begins this week, takes place on the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, there's an Early Winter Market at Monona Terrace and a Late Winter Market at Garver Feed Mill. The success has also spawned other markets that can be found almost everyday of the week throughout Dane County.

The market will also be celebrated this year in a couple of ways.

Mark Olson, of Spring Green, who worked at the market for Oakhouse Bakery beginning in 1973 and now sells cinnamon rolls and pesto at his Renaissance Farm stand on the Square near State Street, said 50 artists are being sought for the "Hitch your Wagon to the Market" program. The little red wagons will then be auctioned off, much in the spirit of the 2006 CowParade and the Bucky on Parade statues in 2018. The goal is to have all of the wagons painted and on display by July as a way to commemorate this milestone year.

Another effort features the creation of a cookbook. Ted and Joan Ballweg, owners of Savory Accents, an organic pepper farm near Verona, are working with Teresa Allen to create a cookbook featuring recipes using food from the vendors at the market. The hope is to have the book finished in time for Christmas. Allen has written other cookbooks, including one about Ovens of Brittany. The market cookbook, while featuring Wisconsin ingredients, is intended to go beyond common state recipes and highlight dishes from around the world.

"We're looking at something high-end that can be a keepsake, a coffee table-type book," said Ted Ballweg, who began selling at the market in 1984. "It's going to be something not just celebrating 50 years of the market but something you're going to want to hang on to."

Barry Adams covers regional news for the Wisconsin State Journal. Send him ideas for On Wisconsin at 608-252-6148 or by email at badams@madison.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0