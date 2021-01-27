Dane County health department files 119-count complaint against studio over 'Nutcracker' performance

It also bans indoor “mass gatherings” of any size, defining such a gathering as “a planned event with a large number of individuals in attendance, such as a concert, festival, meeting, training, conference, performance, show or sporting event.” And “gyms, fitness centers and similar facilities” are not allowed to hold indoor classes of unrelated people.

It does not include specific regulations for art or dance studios, and Nemeckay said her business was among about 20 studios that collectively tried to get answers from Public Health Madison and Dane County about what they were allowed to do, but that the agency either gave them conflicting information or refused to answer their questions because it had been sued over the mass gathering restrictions.

“So we are stuck trying to figure it out on our own,” she said.