Dane County health department to hold online event about monkeypox

Public Health Madison and Dane County will hold an online town hall Tuesday about monkeypox.

The hour-long question and answer session will begin at 4 p.m. Registration is not required. To join, go to bit.ly/mpx_townhall.

Wisconsin has reported 75 cases of monkeypox, including 15 in Dane County, according to latest data available from last week. Weekly case reports generally have declined since a peak in early August.

Most cases have occurred in gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men. Nearly 40% of the cases in Wisconsin have been among Black residents, who make up about 7% of residents statewide.

Monkeypox is not considered to be a sexually transmitted infection, but the virus that causes monkeypox spreads most easily during prolonged skin-to-skin contact, including during sex, health officials say.

People in high-risk groups eligible for the monkeypox vaccine are encouraged to get it.