Dane County health officials prepare to give COVID-19 vaccine to ages 12 to 15

With federal authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine extended to adolescents ages 12 to 15 Monday and an advisory committee expected to take up a recommendation for the age group Wednesday, about 300,000 more youth in Wisconsin may be able to get immunized as early as this week.

The age group, which includes an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 people in Dane County, is mostly expected to get the injection at the same places adults do: community clinics such as the Alliant Energy Center, pharmacies and doctors' offices. Some schools may offer shots or bus students to community sites, Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy director for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said last week.