Dane County hospitals: masks, COVID-19 screenings still required

UnityPoint Health-Meriter (copy)

UnityPoint Health-Meriter in Madison.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Even though Dane County no longer has a COVID-19 mask mandate, face masks are still required within health care facilities, and hospitals and clinics are still typically limiting visitors, health systems said in a statement Thursday.

In a joint message, Access Community Health Centers, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, Stoughton Health, SSM Health, UnityPoint Health-Meriter, UW Health and Madison's Veterans Hospital said they wanted to remind people that masks are still required in their facilities. 

A medical-grade surgical mask or N95 is required to be worn by patients and visitors over the nose and mouth, including while patients are waiting in clinic rooms for a nurse or clinician, the health systems said.

Visitor restrictions remain in effect, and patients and visitors continue to be subject to COVID-19 screenings.

The policies continue as Dane County has oscillated recently between medium and high COVID-19 community levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of late last week, Dane County's level was considered high, meaning people are advised to wear masks indoors in public.

