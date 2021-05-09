Dane County leads state in COVID-19 vaccination, but racial disparities persist

Respected figures

Seeing respected figures endorse the shots can also help, which is the strategy behind an ad campaign by Rod Ritcherson, of The Ritcherson Companies in Madison.

Using the slogan “Take the Shot,” he has produced ads featuring Allen and others — including Jessica Cavazos, CEO of the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce — that have run in The Capital City Hues and Umoja magazine.

“It’s geared towards what has been called the ‘moveable middle,’ those who, with a little more education and encouragement, will say, ‘Yes, I’ll take the vaccine,’” said Ritcherson, who self-financed the campaign.

For Zapata, opening up about her own story with COVID-19 seems to help others relate to her as a person as well as a doctor, she said.

After her great aunt died from COVID-19, she, her husband, her mother and one of her three children contracted it late last fall. None of them were sick enough to be hospitalized, but the infections were “very scary for us,” Zapata said.